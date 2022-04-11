Brandon Sheppard Finishes Second in LOLMDS at Port Royal

Brand-New Rocket1Racing.com Cyber Home Debuts



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/11/22) – Weekend action found Rocket1 Racing and their trusty pilot Brandon Sheppard trekking to the Northeast for a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Sheppard slipped to an 11th-place finish on Saturday evening at Maryland’s Hagerstown Speedway before bouncing back for a runner-up finish on Sunday evening at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

“We started strong on Saturday at Hagerstown [Speedway] but didn’t finish the night we would’ve liked with an 11th-place finish. Then on Saturday we had a good night with a runner-up finish to [Gregg] Satterlee,” Sheppard said. “With the way the weather has been we were just thankful to get to race twice this weekend. As always, a big thanks goes out to everyone, who supports our program.”

Rocket 1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard traveled to Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown, Md.) on Saturday afternoon to compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) in the Conococheague 50. After starting the night with a heat race triumph, Sheppard slipped seven spots in the 50-lap feature to finish 11th.

On Sunday evening at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) for the River Valley 40, Brandon clocked in second-fastest in his group before placing second in his heat. With $10,000 on the line in the feature, Sheppard clawed forward two spots to register a second-place finish. He trailed Gregg Satterlee across the line with Tim McCreadie rounding out the podium.

Based on his weekend performances, Sheppard is the current point leader with the LOLMDS.

Full weekend results are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

Next on tap for Rocket1 Racing is a World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series doubleheader at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) on April 22-23. The weekend includes a $10,000-to-win program on Friday and a $15,000-to-win race on Saturday.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

The team also has a brand-new cyber home launched at www.Rocket1Racing.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass Marketing Services.

