Gregg Satterlee ‘Parks It’ at Port Royal

ULMS Event at Selinsgrove Speedway Up Next



INDIANA, Pa. (04/11/22) – Port Royal Speedway has been especially good to Gregg Satterlee over the past few years, and on Sunday evening it once again treated him well with a $10,000 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series triumph.

The win marked Satterlee’s second of the year in his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing/ Valvoline/ Classic Ink/ XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

After a miscue in his heat race that cost him a front-row starting spot, Satterlee was able to capitalize on a main event tangle by front runners Earl Pearson Jr. and Kyle Larson to inherit the lead on the 26th circuit en route to the victory.

“Honestly from the center of turn three until you get to turn four you can’t see anything, so I don’t know happened down there. I could see one of them spinning, but luckily Larson was far enough around the corner because I wouldn’t have seen him. I guess this is our lucky day. I thought with that deal in the heat race I had ruined our night,” Satterlee shared. “Everything fell our way tonight. I have always wanted a Lucas Oil win here; this is definitely our favorite track to race at and it’s always nice to win here in front of these fans.”

“The track was really in good shape. We could race from the inside to the outside wall and every inch in between. Hats off to Steve O’Neal, the promoter. We love coming here to Port Royal, they put a lot of effort into this place and there is no other race track around like this one.”

Taking part in a doubleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS), Gregg Satterlee visited Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown, Md.) on Saturday afternoon for the Conococheague 50.

With 34 Late Models entered, Gregg followed up the fifth-fastest lap in his group with a second-place finish in his heat. Improving three spots in the 50-lap feature, Satterlee reeled in a third-place finish. He followed Tyler Erb and Tim McCreadie across the line.

The following afternoon at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) for the River Valley 40, Satterlee’s runner-up finish in his heat race positioned him sixth on the starting grid for the feature.

After gaining ground early, Gregg soared to the lead with 15 laps remaining when the two front-runners were collected in a tangle. Building more than a wo-second lead at the finish line, Satterlee captured his second win of the season and a $10,000 prize. He recorded his third career LOLMDS triumph ahead of Brandon Sheppard, Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, and Tyler Erb

For full results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Next on the schedule is a trip this Saturday to Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway for a Zimmer’s United Late Model Series event. The program at the ½-mile oval is capped by a $4,000-to-win program.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SelinsgroveSpeedway.com .

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)