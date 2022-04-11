Johnny Scott Pockets $7,000 for Lucas Oil MLRA 81 Speedway Win

Stormy Scott Records Friday Top-10 Finish



LAS CRUCES, N.M. (04/11/22) – Johnny Scott piloted his Rancho Milagro Racing No. 1st Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model to his first win of the season on Saturday night.

The New Mexico native claimed a $7,000 winner’s check for his winning performance in the finale of the inaugural Heartland Hustle at 81 Speedway. He led all 35 laps of the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) finale from his outside-front-row starting spot.

“Our car was really good, I knew my signal guy told me when I got to lap traffic that they were closing in on me, but heck, I just couldn’t get around those guys once I got up to them so I just tried to stay there,” Johnny Scott said. “I appreciate Ryan (Gustin). He ran me really clean and could have probably moved me a couple of times. We’ve had some bad luck to start the year, so it feels great to get to Victory Lane.”

Both Johnny and Stormy Scott traveled to 81 Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Friday afternoon to compete in the opening round of a doubleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Midwest LateModel Racing Association (MLRA).

Drawing 39 entries for the Heartland Hustle opener, both drivers secured their spot into the opening night feature with a third-place finish in their heat. With $5,000 on the line, Johnny gained four spots to register a fifth-place finish. He trailed Bobby Pierce, Ryan Gustin, Chase Junghans, and Rodney Sanders to the checkers. Stormy came from the fifth row in the feature to finish seventh.

On Saturday, Johnny started the night with a heat race triumph, while Stormy placed third. Outrunning fellow front-row starter Ryan Gustin in the feature, Johnny Scott raced to his first win of the season, which came ahead of Gordy Gundaker, Chad Simpson, Tad Pospisil, and Chris Simpson. He pocketed $7,000 for his third career MLRA victory. Stormy was an early retiree from the 35-lapper with 11 circuits remaining and was credited with a 17th-place finish.

For full results from these events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com .

The team is currently weighing out the options for the upcoming weekend and are tentatively planning to enter a trio of Lucas Oil MLRA events. The tentative slate includes a $5,000-to-win program on Thursday at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway followed by the Slocum weekend at 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa) with $5,000 on the line on Friday and a $10,555 top prize up for grabs on Sunday.

Scott Brothers Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Mesilla Valley Transportation, Rancho Milagro, Eagle Moon Farms, KBC Graphics, Top of the World Ranch, Longhorn Chassis, Impact Race Gear, Simpson Race Products, Fast Shafts, Allstar Performance, VP Racing Fuels and Lubricants, and MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services.

