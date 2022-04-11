Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Host Double-Header Racing Weekend

(Nashville, TN) After an opening night that saw an incredibly impressive car count, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will roar to life once again for two-days of racing action. Friday, April 15th will feature Legends and Bandoleros testing their skills around the tight quarter-mile. Then on Saturday, April 16th Legends and Bandoleros will return to the quarter-mile accompanied by Super Trucks and Pro Late Models around the five-eights mile.

Nashville will play host to the US Legends Spring Nationals who will crown a champion Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. US Legends Cars International is the world’s largest sanctioning body for Legend and Bandolero car racers. These cars will be adding to an already impressive car count from local Nashville racers. The B.H. Holmes Construction Legends Car Division saw 45 cars compete against one another during the Speedway season opener on April, 2nd. An exciting divide will take place when Nashville regulars get a chance to compete against some of the best touring drivers in the country.

In the Pro Late Model division, a strong field of 35 cars took the green flag during the season opener with former Pro Late Model Champion, Cole Williams taking home the checkered flag. The Pro Late Model Division is one of the most competitive classes in all of Nashville with great veteran drivers such as Cole Williams, Austin Wilson, William Hale, Tandy Marlin, and Daniel Bolden. These veterans test their experience with up and coming stars such as Dylan Fetcho, Hunter Wright, Bryson Shaffer, Chase Johnson, and Dylan Jones.

Grandstands for the US Legends Spring Nationals event open at 12:00pm on Friday, April 15th and Racing Begins at 1:00pm for the afternoon round of features, and 6:00pm for the evening feature races. On Saturday, April 16th, Grandstands open at 3:00pm with all racing beginning at 5:00pm central time. Advance sale tickets are on sale now at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Top Stories:

*Legends Car drivers from across the country compete at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for their spring national championship.

*Local Legends racers Michael Crafton, Bryson Shaffer, Oliver Cordell and more pose tough competition for challenging out of state invaders.

*Pro Late Models will see another impressive field of cars headlined by both veterans and young talent.

*Super Trucks will be making their season opening debut at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday night.

*Double-header of racing action heading to Nashville with 4 different divisions racing around both the quarter and five-eighths mile tracks.