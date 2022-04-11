Tyler Erb Conquers Hagerstown’s Conococheague 50 for $15k Payday

Best Performance Motorsports Launches New Online Home

ST. MARYS, Ohio (04/11/22) – Tyler Erb returned to his winning ways on Saturday night with a $15,000 triumph in the 2022 edition of the Conococheague 50 in his Bulk Material Lift / M&W Transport No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The victory, which was the second overall of the year for Erb, held special meaning for the Texas native and his veteran crew chief Randall Edwards.

“That’s the way we draw it out every week to have a night like this, but it doesn’t always pan out. I am glad we got this in with the weather and everything. It was really a good crowd for not the most desirable weather conditions,” Erb shared “I can’t believe it honestly. The first time I came here I was so bad, it was unbelievable, last year we got a little bit better but to win this year just means a lot.

“To get a win here it’s a real confidence booster, this place just moved up on my list of race tracks I like now. (Crew chief) Randall (Edwards) has never won here in 150 years in racing so it’s pretty cool to win here with him.”

With Friday’s Hillbilly 100 at Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.V.) falling to Mother Nature, Tyler Erb followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) to Hagerstown Speedway (Hagerstown, Md.) on Saturday for the Conococheague 50.

After topping the 34-car field in time trials, Erb dashed to a heat race win, which positioned him on the pole for the A-Main. Leading wire-to-wire in the 50-lap affair, Tyler soared to his second win of the season and 17th career LOLMDS victory. He scored the $15,000 payday ahead of Tim McCreadie, Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Hardy, and Devin Moran.

On Sunday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) for the River Valley 40, Tyler secured his spot into the weekend finale with a second-place finish in his heat. With $10,000 on the line, Erb carried a steady pace in the 40-lapper to finish fifth. He trailed Gregg Satterlee, Brandon Sheppard, Tim McCreadie, and Jimmy Owens to the checkers.

Tyler is up to third in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend’s action as well as complete standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

The team is keeping an eye on the weather for the upcoming weekend, but the tentative plans currently entail a Saturday trip to Kentucky’s Florence Speedway for a $10,000-to-win program, and a Sunday visit to Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.) for a $10,000-to-win ULTIMATE Heart of America affair.

Best Performance Motorsports has also launched a brand-new online home at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.



Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, Bulk Material Lift, Gaier’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, M&W Transport, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Tire, Terbo Threads, Lucas Oil, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, K-B Carbs, GottaRace.com, Precision Racing Components, Beyea Headers, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, Central Coast Tires, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Best Performance Motorsports please visit the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com and www.TylerErb.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/bestperformancemotorsports/, www.twitter.com/BPMotorsports1.

