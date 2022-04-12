Jacob Allen Captures Jason Johnson Classic

by Don Martin

Jacob Allen driving his legendary throwback paint scheme to his father Bobby Allen looked just like his dad last Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway capturing the $15,000 World of Outlaw win. Jacob did what he had to do running the bottom of the race track just like we were used to seeing his dad do back in the 80’s and 90’s. The Hanover Pennsylvania driver of the Shark Racing #1A with Newman Racing Engines under the hood was pretty much flawless last Saturday. He was quick qualifier, won his heat race, won the dash and led pretty much the entire race with the exception of a little bump to Brady Bacon to protect the lead.

Jacob has been pretty much of a roller coaster ride the last couple of years, just when it seemed he was on the rise after a pretty good season in 2020. Even he will admit 2021 was not a good year, but he has re-grouped and his team looks good early this season. He seems to qualify really good, but seems to fall off in the feature. I think the reason for the most part is the competition on the Outlaw trail is just so deep and fierce, there is so much talent in the pit area. Jacob currently sits 10th in the points.

Spencer Bayston finished second Saturday night and the team is definitely gaining more speed and he seems to be getting more comfortable each race. This is Spencer’s first year on the tour and CJB Motorsports is no stranger to the World of Outlaw tour currently sits 9th in the point standings.

David Gravel Driving the Big Game Motorsports entry took home third, and currently sits second in the points behind 3-Time World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet. Sweet just seems to finish in the top five every night putting more and more pressure on guys like David Gravel and Carson Macedo. This night was no different Brad and his Napa KKR Racing #49 finished again in the top five. Brad currently has a 40 point lead in the World of Outlaw standings.

Logan Schuchart driving the Shark Racing #1s finished fourth Saturday night, Other drivers rounding out the top ten were Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Gio Scelzi, and Sheldon Haudenschild.

The Current Point standings on the World of Outlaw has Brad Sweet on top followed by David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, James McFadden, Gio Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, and Jacob Allen.

The stands were packed Saturday night with close to 40 Winged Sprint Cars in the pit area, and the Extreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Cars pulled 35 cars with some of the best drivers in the country. It was great battle up front with Robert Ballou and C.J. Leary. Ballou came from the consi to lead the feature before giving way with just a few laps to go to C.J. Leary.

This week the World of Outlaws remain in the Show-Me State for a 2-Day show at I-55 Raceway located in the Pevely Missouri. Pevely is always action packed racetrack is definitely a favorite stop on the tour and the Extreme Outlaw Midgets will also be on the card each day as the support class. The outlaws circle this joint around 10 seconds. Driver to watch this week at Pevely and is always the show on the high banks is the Stenhouse/Marshall NOS #17 driver Sheldon Haudenschild. He is my pick this week.