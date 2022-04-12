Mike Marlar Returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Action

Kicks Off Racing Weekend on Thursday Night at Volunteer Speedway

WINFIELD, Tenn. (04/12/22) – Mike Marlar is eagerly anticipating his third-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, which will come this Saturday evening at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway during the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Marlar will be piloting the JDS Technologies Inc. No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing LiftKits4Less.com / Smithbilt Homes Toyota in the 150-lap affair.

“Man, I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race for Reaume Brothers again, and to get to do it at Bristol (Motor Speedway) just makes it that much sweeter,” Marlar said. “I’m really a lucky guy to get opportunities like this. I have to say a special thanks to Tom and Rocky Smith and everyone involved, who is making this happen for me.”

Marlar entered the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the famed, ½-mile oval in 2021 and came away with a 28th-place finish.

“We didn’t have a bad outing last year, but hopefully this year we can do that much better. With the surface being covered in dirt, it does give me a little advantage over some of the guys who only know pavement, However, the reality is that they are all really good drivers, and they are tough to beat no matter what surface you are racing on,” Marlar continued.

Mike Marlar’s busy race weekend begins on Thursday evening at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) in the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos. The night’s Super Late Model program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win finale, where Marlar will chase his third win of the year behind the wheel of his Delk Equipment Sales / Tri-Rivers Enterprises No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Longhorn Chassis Super Late Model.

From there Marlar will transition to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday for two rounds of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice. On Saturday a unique qualifying format will see the field divided into four heat races, which will set the line-up for the 150-lap, Pinty’s Truck on Dirt, which goes green at 8 p.m. ET.

For more information on the week’s events, please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com and www.NASCAR.com .

Mike Marlar would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Rockets Convenience Plus, Tri-Rivers Enterprises, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Auto Parts 4 Less, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Capital Signs, VP Racing Fuels, Longhorn Chassis, Stanley Best Heating & Air, Midwest Sheet Metal, Bilstein, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, DNA Tile & Remodeling, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Strange Oval, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, E-Z Lift by MLR Fabricating, XS Power, ATC Bolts & Fasteners, Wayne Bowen Racing Supply, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, QA1 Driveshafts, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Mike Marlar Racing please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .

