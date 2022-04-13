Gundaker family to be enshrined into St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame!

St. Louis, MO (April 13th, 2022) The Gundaker family has been a part of the St. Louis motorsports scene for almost fifty years. Kevin Gundaker started his racing career back in 1973 at Tri-City Speedway which he now owns along with his wife Tammy and dad Gordon. Kevin’s racing career included hundreds of victories and earned him a place in the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2011.

But in January 2005, Kevin and his dad Gordon formed G&G Motorsports and purchased Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL. When they purchased the track, most of the facilities were old and run down, but they have modernized it into one of the nicest dirt racing tracks in the Midwest. Along with new concession buildings and restrooms, they took on the task of building an entire new race track. They eliminated the original huge half mile and smaller quarter mile tracks and created a premier three-eighths mile track. Along with supporting the weekly racers, they host events with most of the premier touring series in dirt racing including the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, World of Outlaw Late Model Series, World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, American Sprint Car Series and the Midwest Late Model Association. Tri-City Speedway draws thousands of fans for these events from all around the country which contributes a lot to the area’s economy.

The Gundaker’s also take care of the kids when it comes to racing. Along with having a large playground at the track, they host several Power Wheel races each year allowing young kids to get the excitement of racing their battery powered machines. They also built a small track out near the front of their property for kids that race quarter midgets. They host everything from local to national quarter midget events often bringing in excess of 150 kids into town to compete.

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame will recognize the Gundaker family by inducting them into their Hall of Fame on Monday, May 16th. The ceremony will be held at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon, IL and will feature seven other inductees along with the Gundaker family. The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at www.stlshof.com or by calling 618-558-4861. Adult tickets are $90 per person with kids ages 7-12 tickets at $50. Children under 7 years old are free. Doors will open at 5pm, dinner starts at 6pm and the ceremony begins at 7pm.