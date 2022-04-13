Wet weather forces Tri-City Speedway to cancel Friday, April 15th’s season opener!

Tri-City SpeedwayPontoon Beach, IL (April 13th, 2022) Heavy rain this week has forced Tri-City Speedway to cancel this Friday, April 15th’s racing action. Tri-City Speedway will host a test & tune on Tuesday, April 19th. Practice will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm with the pits opening at 5:30pm. Tri-City Speedway will kick off the 2022 racing season on Friday, April 22nd with the NOS Energy World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series along with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.

The Circus is still going on beginning Thursday, April 14th and running daily through Sunday, April 17th under the big tent in the front parking lot near the highway.

For more information, visit Tri-City Speedway at www.tricityspeedway.net or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway

