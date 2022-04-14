Opening Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday!

Central Missouri Speedway

April 13, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls mark their 28th season at the helm of the track as another year of racing awaits fans and drivers on Saturday.

The new season features a unique kickoff with an afternoon practice session as the first event to take to the track beginning at 2:30 p.m. Last week’s planned practice was cancelled due to wet and cold conditions, but this practice session allows for some last-minute tuning prior to the first official green flag of the new season.

On Saturday, Pit Gates open at 2 p.m. with a planned hour-long practice session to follow. After which, the CMS track maintenance crew will entirely re-work the track to ensure things are ready for the official start of the 2022 season later in the evening.

The pits will clear and open at normal weekly times after the practice session, which includes pits reopening at 4:30, grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15, pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30. For complete admission information, timelines, and pricing visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Drivers may print the registration form from the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, from here, select DRIVERS and then TRACK REGISTRATION FORM. For POWRi Super Stock and Midwestern Mods (E-Mods) drivers, the POWRi national points fun registration is found at www.powri.com/rules. CMS registration forms should be brought to the track completed and filled out. Registration for the season is $60.

The 2022 schedule is available on the website and features 23 race nights. Weekly racing includes unsanctioned B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, unsanctioned Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwestern Mods. Rules may be found for the POWRi divisions at www.powri.com, and www.centralmissourispeedway.net

Drivers are encouraged to thoroughly read and understand the track’s general rules and guidelines, which are conveniently located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net/images/pdfs/2022GeneralRules.pdf, this especially important for new drivers to CMS who are not used to the fast-paced manner in which Earl Walls and the CMS crew enforce rules and run their race program.

Susan Walls continues to build the sponsorship partners for the track, sponsor packages include website and social media, in print weekly driver rosters, track signage, media, and first-and-foremost, via the track’s LED large interactive sign board.

Admission Details: Adults $12, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.