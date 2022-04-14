POSTPONED– MLRA EVENTS AT DAVENPORT & 34 RACEWAY FALL TO MOTHER NATURE

(Wheatland, MO)– 4/14/2022– Officials with both the Davenport Speedway and 34 Raceway along with MLRA officials have made the difficult decision to postpone this weekends events. Rainfall throughout the day on Wednesday and unseasonably cold temperatures forecasted for the weekend have officials looking at make up dates later in the season.

MLRA series officials are in discussion with Davenport Speedway promotor Ricky Kay regarding a possible make up date that will be announced later.

The 14th Annual Slocum 50 slated for the 34 Raceway will now become a one day event on Saturday July 2nd, paying its tradition $10,555 to win. This event will follow a Friday night stop at the CJ Speedway in Columbus Jct., Iowa. Stay tuned for more announcements regarding both of these events soon.