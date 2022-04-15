KYLE LARSON’S LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SETS VIEWERSHIP RECORD ON FLOSPORTS

AUSTIN, Texas (April 15, 2022) – The Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos fired up a big weekend of racing in Tennessee last night. The inaugural race, created by defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and FloRacing, set records online and drew massive crowds at Volunteer Speedway. Streamed exclusively on FloRacing, the race is the most-watched single day event in FloSports history with nearly 5 million minutes consumed landing in the platform’s Top 10 events by unique viewers across all sport vertical categories including combat, rugby, cycling and more.Held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., the race also brought in the largest attendance at the track in 20 years.

“I’m very appreciative of all the work that FloRacing and Volunteer Speedway put into hosting the event,” says Kyle Larson. “The track was really good and the crowd was great. I hope we can do a couple more events in the future.”

Clint Bowyer, analyst for NASCAR on FOX and former NASCAR Cup Series and dirt late model driver, joined the announcing team in the booth to commentate the race alongside FloRacing’s Ben Shelton and Dustin Jarrett. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, William Byron, also joined the field at Volunteer Speedway, making his first-career dirt racing start outside of NASCAR. More than 70 total cars entered the event, with Tennessee’s Mike Marlar ultimately winning the race and earning a $20,000 payday ahead of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., this weekend. Clint, Kyle and William will all now turn their focus to Bristol and the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race this Sunday, April 17.

FloRacing will kick-off its Castrol FloRacing Night in America dirt late model series with a double-header season opener at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on Tuesday, April 26 and at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Wednesday, April 27. Each event will pay $22,022 to the winner and will stream exclusively on FloRacing.

