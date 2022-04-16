Courtney begins All Star title defense with first ever Attica win; Shiels picks up late model victory

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Tyler Courtney opened the defense of his Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions title with his first ever win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, April 15 to kick off the Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Craig Miller Trucking, Erie Paving and Construction Equipment and Supply.

It was the first point night for the All Stars and 49 cars signed in for Attica’s opening night of the 2022 season. With 10 laps to go Courtney and Peck were battling hard for the lead when the two nearly made contact resulting in Peck getting over the fourth turn curb and spinning. Only a caution with four laps to go could slow Courtney who pulled away for his 10th career series win.

“I just let it go. I was coming across and I felt like I gave him a chance to go or not go and he chose to go. I’m sure he’s mad about it. It was just a racing deal to me. It’s tough….you never want to crash someone to win a race. We never touched at all but he probably sees it differently. I’m not going to let that ruin our night. We’ve never won a race here at Attica so to get our NOS Energy Drink, ZMax, Maxim, Suicide Shocks, Speedway Engines in victory lane here at Attica is huge. Get the monkey off our back and hopefully get a couple more here. It’s been a pretty incredible past couple of years,” said Courtney.

Craig Mintz jumped into the early lead of the 40 lap feature but Justin Peck took the top spot on lap five. Courtney, who started third, slipped by Mintz on a lap 11 restart for second and hounded Peck until a caution with 13 laps to go. On the restart Courtney threw a couple of sliders at Peck who crossed over to maintain the lead but on lap 30 the pair nearly touched exiting turn four with Peck spinning. Once back to green Courtney pulled away while a tremendous battle ensued for second involving Mintz, Greg Wilson, Scott Bogucki and Parker Price Miller. A caution with four laps to go gave Courtney clean air and he pulled away for the win over Wilson who held off Mintz, All Star rookie Bogucki and Price Miller.

Defending Attica late model champion Devin Shiels took the lead of the 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature on lap four and held off a late race charge from Rusty Schlenk to score his 11th career win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

“This is the same car we had last year. We found out some things late in the year last year and it’s paying off,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating; Banshee Graphics backed #51.

Justin Chance jumped to the early lead of the 25 lap late model feature but Shiels, a three time Attica champion, took the top spot on lap four. A caution on lap 13 put Mike Bores, Schlenk, Chance and Ryan Missler right on the rear bumper of Shiels. Bores and Schlenk hounded the leader the rest of the way with Schlenk moving into second on lap 18 and closed to the rear bumper of Shiels on the last lap but Shiels kept his cool and drove to the win.

The Core and Main Spring Nationals continue Saturday, April 16 at Attica Raceway Park with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions along with the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints in action. Gates open at 1 p.m. with racing under way at 5 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 15, 2022

All Star Circuit of Champions

Qualifying

Group (A)

7-Scott Bogucki, 13.246; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.394; 3. 4-Cap Henry, 13.409; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.545; 5. 19-Chris Windom, 13.771; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.833; 7. 23-Chris Andrews, 14.082; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.112; 9. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.275; 10. O7-Bradley Howard, NT

Group (B)

11-Parker Price Miller, 13.325; 2. 13-Justin Peck, 13.332; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.715; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.947; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.972; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.982; 7. 8-Zach Ames, 13.987; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.995; 9. 14H-Zane DeVault, 14.045; 10. 12G-Corbin Gurley, 14.233

Group (C)

21H-Brady Bacon, 13.239; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.252; 3. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.505; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.517; 5. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.955; 6. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 14.031; 7. 12C-Kyle Capodice, 14.038; 8. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.073; 9. 101-Cale Thomas, 14.140; 10. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 14.442

Group (D)

9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 13.637; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.646; 3. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.768; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.828; 5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.875; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 14.040; 7. 5-Byron Reed, 14.120; 8. 4X-Danny Smith, 14.259; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 15.299; 10. 40-Logan Fenton, NT

Group (E)

18-Cole Macedo, 13.532; 2. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.571; 3. O9-Craig Mintz, 13.754; 4. 14-Chad Kemenah, 13.825; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.842; 6. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.971; 7. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.047; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson, 14.256; 9. O1-Anthony D’Alessio, 14.768

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 7-Scott Bogucki [4]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [2]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [8]; 6. 19-Chris Windom [5]; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [6]; 8. 23-Chris Andrews [7]; 9. 8M-TJ Michael [9]; 10. O7-Bradley Howard [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

13-Justin Peck [1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo [3]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs [2]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan [8]; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan [6]; 7. 14H-Zane DeVault [9]; 8. 14R-Sean Rayhall [5]; 9. 12G-Corbin Gurley [10]; 10. 8-Zach Ames [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler [3]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon [4]; 4. 3C-Cale Conley [5]; 5. 70M-Henry Malcuit [6]; 6. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 7. 4S-Tyler Street [8]; 8. 101-Cale Thomas [9]; 9. 12C-Kyle Capodice [7]; 10. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [10]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

97-Greg Wilson [2]; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer [1]; 3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [4]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker [3]; 5. 16-DJ Foos [6]; 6. 5-Byron Reed [7]; 7. 4X-Danny Smith [8]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms [9]; 9. 40-Logan Fenton [10]

Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

O9-Craig Mintz [2]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [1]; 3. 18-Cole Macedo [4]; 4. 14-Chad Kemenah [3]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [6]; 6. 33W-Caleb Griffith [7]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo [5]; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson [8]; 9. O1-Anthony D’Alessio [9]

Dash (6 Laps)

13-Justin Peck [4]; 2. O9-Craig Mintz [1]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [5]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [2]; 5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [3]; 6. 7-Scott Bogucki [8]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 8. 11-Parker Price Miller [10]; 9. 21H-Brady Bacon [9]; 10. 18-Cole Macedo [6]

C-main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

23-Chris Andrews [2]; 2. 14R-Sean Rayhall [1]; 3. 101-Cale Thomas [3]; 4. 12G-Corbin Gurley [7]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson [4]; 6. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 7. O7-Bradley Howard [13]; 8. 8-Zach Ames [11]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms [5]; 10. O1-Anthony D’Alessio [9]; 11. 12C-Kyle Capodice [6]; 12. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman [12]; 13. 40-Logan Fenton [10]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 19-Chris Windom [2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [3]; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan [8]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan [4]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee [7]; 7. 14H-Zane DeVault [13]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [6]; 9. 33W-Caleb Griffith [9]; 10. 70M-Henry Malcuit [5]; 11. 5-Byron Reed [10]; 12. 4S-Tyler Street [14]; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [11]; 14. 14R-Sean Rayhall [17]; 15. 23-Chris Andrews [16]; 16. 29-Zeth Sabo [12]; 17. 4X-Danny Smith [15]

A-main (40 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 2. 97-Greg Wilson [4]; 3. O9-Craig Mintz [2]; 4. 7-Scott Bogucki [6]; 5. 11-Parker Price Miller [8]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog [22]; 7. 4-Cap Henry [15]; 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 9. 13-Justin Peck [1]; 10. 18-Cole Macedo [10]; 11. 26-Cory Eliason [20]; 12. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [5]; 13. 21H-Brady Bacon [9]; 14. 5T-Travis Philo [14]; 15. 10-Zeb Wise [11]; 16. 14-Chad Kemenah [17]; 17. 28-Tim Shaffer [12]; 18. 3J-Trey Jacobs [16]; 19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [13]; 20. 19-Chris Windom [21]; 21. 3C-Cale Conley [19]; 22. 35-Stuart Brubaker [18]; 23. 22-Brandon Spithaler [24]; 24. 22C-Cole Duncan [23]

Hard Charger: 17B-Bill Balog +22

Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 15.611; 2.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.786; 3.92-Justin Chance, 15.822; 4.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.895; 5.94-Mike Bores, 15.979; 6.55-Chuck Kimble, 16.118; 7.51-Devin Shiels, 16.259; 8.34-Herb Reich, 16.336; 9.28-Kent Brewer, 16.532; 10.30-Nate Potts, 16.571; 11.59-Larry Bellman, 16.595; 12.27-Ken Hahn, 16.619; 13.44-Colin Shipley, 16.678; 14.101-Chester Fitch, 16.707; 15.23-Ryan Shepherd, 16.942; 16.69R-Doug Baird, 17.451; 17.16-Steve Sabo, 99.980; 18.11-Austin Gibson, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[1] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[5] ; 6. 44-Colin Shipley[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[9] ; 9. 16-Steve Sabo[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

94-Mike Bores[2] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 55-Chuck Kimble[1] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 5. 30-Nate Potts[6] ; 6. 59-Larry Bellman[7] ; 7. 34-Herb Reich[5] ; 8. 23-Ryan Shepherd[9] ; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)