Carson Macedo Conquers I-55 For First Time with World of Outlaws

ROUGH RIDER: Carson Macedo Tames Tricky Track for First Win at I-55

Jason Johnson Racing #41 Scores Series-Best Third win of 2022

PEVELY, MO – April 16, 2022 – It took every ounce of muscle and smarts for Carson Macedo to maneuver his way to victory lane on Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

The Lemoore, CA native officially led all 35 laps aboard the Jason Johnson Racing, Albaugh #41, but it was a wild rollercoaster ride at the tough-to-tame 1/4-mile. Macedo used a remarkable start to go from third-to-first, and then relied on some timely cautions, and every little bit of luck he had to avoid some harrowing moments throughout lap traffic.

Of course, he still had his competition to worry about, too. He split a three-wide moment with Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet early on and then survived a close call on the final circuit to win it by only 0.523-seconds over Schuchart’s #1S.

“I feel like there was definitely some luck involved tonight,” a relieved Macedo said. “Guys were just bouncing all over the place and you didn’t know which direction they would do. I kept trying to enter as high as I could to turn across the ruts instead of trying to run against them. This is a track that has always had my number. I honestly thought I would be better here, but I’ve struggled quite a bit so this one feels good.”

Macedo’s first triumph at the Pevely, MO bullring marks the 20th of his World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series career. It also brings the JJR #41 to three victories on the 2022 season, making them the winningest team on tour thus far.

“I can’t say enough how thankful I am to be with this Jason Johnson Racing group,” Macedo added. “Actually living my dream and racing against the World of Outlaws every night never ceases to amaze me.”

A much-needed second-place run for Logan Schuchart marks a season-best finish for the DuraMAX, Drydene Performance Products #1S. The Hanover, PA native started pole position and actually snatched the lead back from Macedo on Lap 2 before a caution relegated his move. He spent the majority of the 35-lapper trying to time restarts and capitalize in traffic, but never found the right moment to snooker the #41.

Nonetheless, a runner-up bid and the momentum it brings is big for Schuchart and his Shark Racing crew.

“I thought we might have a shot him,” Schuchart said. “I can tell you we didn’t lose that one from a lack of effort. I was trying my absolute hardest to get that one. He just never gave me the right moment to capitalize on him. It’s been a tough year, so I’m happy to finally get my guys on the front stretch. We’re building some momentum and hopefully we can put this thing in victory lane where it belongs soon.”

Brad Sweet added another layer to his championship pedigree by salvaging a third-place finish to collect his Series-best seventh podium and 13th consecutive top-10 run aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

“It was a tricky track with some rough spots tonight, Sweet noted. “I’m just happy to bring it home in third after so many close calls. It’s hard to dictate what the car was gonna do and I was just hanging on at times. Sometimes it’s about surviving these deals and we did that tonight.”

Sheldon Haudenschild was arguably the show of the night in his Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17. Following a flip while running fourth on Lap 5, the Wooster, OH native went to the work area and completed major repairs with the help of several other teams, and returned to the track running 20th. He then ensued to storm through the field and charge all the way back to finish an impressive fourth place.

James McFadden rounded out the top-five after crafting his own impressive drive by hustling from 11th-to-third in only 15 laps. The Alice Springs, NT, AUS native was a consistent frontrunner in the Roth Motorsports #83 but faded late in the going to collect a fifth-place effort.

Closing out the top-10 at I-55 was California’s Rico Abreu, Connecticut’s David Gravel (KSE Hard Charger), Indiana’s Spencer Bayston, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz, and Pennsylvania’s Jacob Allen.

NOS NOTEBOOK (I-55 Raceway, 4/16/22)

Carson Macedo’s 20th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory puts him in a tie with the late Greg Hodnett for 30th on the All-Time Wins List. Macedo’s third victory of 2022 makes him and Jason Johnson Racing the winningest team thus far through 14 of a scheduled 82 events this season.

Rico Abreu collected his first Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company QuickTime Award of the season, and the 12th of his World of Outlaws career by circling I-55 in 10.372 seconds. NOS Energy Drink Heat Race wins went to Abreu (31st career), Schuchart (91st career), Allen (39th career), and Macedo (64th career).

Schuchart scored his first DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash win of the season to claim the pole position, while Kerry Madsen topped his first MicroLite Last Chance Showdown.

Five drivers made their season debut with the World of Outlaws on Saturday night at I-55 with two drivers – Derek Hagar, 17th, and Joe B. Miller, 21st – qualifying for the main event.

UP NEXT (Fri) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL next Friday, April 22, and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN next Saturday, April 23. After that, the Bristol Bash takes center stage with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series joining The Greatest Show on Dirt at The Last Great Colosseum on April 28-30. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

NOS Energy Drink Feature Results (35 Laps) – 1. 41-Carson Macedo [3][$10,000]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1][$6,000]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$3,500]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2][$2,800]; 5. 83-James McFadden [11][$2,500]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu [7][$2,300]; 7. 2-David Gravel [17][$2,200]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston [5][$2,100]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$2,050]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen [8][$2,000]; 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [15][$1,600]; 12. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [22][$1,400]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [10][$1,200]; 14. 24W-Garet Williamson [24][$1,100]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [20][$1,050]; 16. 7S-Jason Sides [16][$1,000]; 17. 9JR-Derek Hagar [12][$1,000]; 18. 73-Scotty Thiel [19][$1,000]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [9][$1,000]; 20. 83JR-Kerry Madsen [21][$1,000]; 21. 51B-Joe B-Miller [23][$1,000]; 22. 21-Brian Brown [18][$1,000]; 23. 8-Aaron Reutzel [13][$1,000]; 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [14][$1,000]. Lap Leaders: Carson Macedo 1-35. KSE Hard Charger Award: 2-David Gravel[+10]

NEW Championship Standings (After 14/82 Races): 1. Brad Sweet (1,970); 2. Carson Macedo (-48); 3. David Gravel (-48); 4. Sheldon Haudenschild (-72); 5. James McFadden (-120); 6. Donny Schatz (-122); 7. Giovanni Scelzi (-136); 8. Logan Schuchart (-136); 9. Spencer Bayston (-166); 10. Jacob Allen (-204).