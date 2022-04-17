Chase McDermand Masters I-55 in POWRi National and West Midget League Feature

Belleville, IL. (4/16/22) Chase McDermand would use the extra day of prep to his advantage, parking in Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 victory lane and earning his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League presented by Realty Connect feature win.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League presented by Realty Connect competition of the thirty-one entries would witness Zach Daum clock the quickest hot-lap time with a 13.439-second lap. Tanner Berryhill, Taylor Reimer, Chase McDermand, and Joe B Miller would all notch heat racing victories with Tanner Berryhill earning the high-point qualifier award after racing from starting eighth to finishing first as Hayden Reinbold gained the semi-feature victory.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would witness Tanner Berryhill and fellow front-row starter Chase McDermand shoot out to the early advantages and appear to be the competitors to beat with Berryhill leading the opening lap only to see McDermand mount a charge to the front of the field.

Leading the stout field of competitors for the majority of the event would witness the very speedy Chase McDermand stretch out a commanding lead only to see his advantage evaporate when the caution flag flew in the final stages of the feature with McDermand, Joe B Miller, Berryhill, Sam Johnson, and Taylor Reimer all contending inside the top-five.

Holding the field at bay at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 would find Chase McDermand securing his first career POWRi National Midget victory as Joe B Miller placed a close runner-up and leaving Tanner Berryhill in a hard-fought third position. Sam Johnson and Bryant Wiedeman would battle late with Johnson earning fourth, leaving Wiedeman to round out the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League top-five in the exciting feature finale.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time to be able to run National Midgets and to be able to get a deal worked out with Jay Mounce and Gavin Stout, it’s honestly a dream come true,” said a celebratory Chase McDermand. Adding “We’ve started this year out really good, and I think it’s taking a lot of guys by surprise, but this is huge for our team to be able to win here at Pevely”.

Lucas Oil/Realty Connect A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 3. 17-Tanner Berryhill[1]; 4. 72-Sam Johnson[10]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[12]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[23]; 9. 26-Chance Crum[13]; 10. 67-Ryan Timms[11]; 11. 83-Dominic Gorden[15]; 12. 50-Daniel Adler[20]; 13. 97K-Kaidon Brown[7]; 14. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]; 15. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[17]; 16. 77W-Joey Wirth[16]; 17. 31B-Kyle Beilman[22]; 18. 75-Bryan Stanfill[19]; 19. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 20. 17C-Devin Camfield[21]; 21. 9M-Zach Daum[18]; 22. 8J-AJ Johnson[8]; 23. 7D-Michelle Decker[14].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 2. 9M-Zach Daum[9]; 3. 75-Bryan Stanfill[15]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[3]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[12]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]; 7. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[5]; 10. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]; 11. 3-Lane Warner[4]; 12. 84-Jade Avedisian[8]; 13. 87-Jace Park[11]; 14. 7-Shannon McQueen[13]; 15. 08-Cannon McIntosh[14].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[8]; 2. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5]; 3. 31B-Kyle Beilman[3]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[6]; 5. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[4]; 7. 9M-Zach Daum[7]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[4]; 4. 83-Dominic Gorden[6]; 5. 77W-Joey Wirth[8]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[7]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[1]; 8. 7-Shannon McQueen[5].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]; 4. 8J-AJ Johnson[8]; 5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]; 6. 3-Lane Warner[7]; 7. 87-Jace Park[3]; 8. 75-Bryan Stanfill[2].

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]; 3. 97K-Kaidon Brown[6]; 4. 72-Sam Johnson[7]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 6. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman[5].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be a weekend trip to the Land of Lincoln for the ILLIANA Showdown at Charleston Speedway on Friday, May 6, and Macon Speedway on Saturday, May 7 with the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool also in attendance.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect will next witness open-wheel action the weekend of May 13-14 with Valley Speedway’s Mid-MO State Nationals followed by the Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway, both nights with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League on the racing agenda as well.

