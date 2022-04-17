Courtney sweeps All Star weekend at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – While the temperatures were chilly Saturday, April 16 at Attica Raceway Park, Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler “Sun Shine” Courtney warmed the windy air, dominating the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature event to sweep Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Craig Miller Trucking, Construction Equipment and Supply and Erie Paving.

Courtney, the defending All Star champion, led all 30 laps for his second ever feature win at Attica and the 11th career All Star win of his career. Courtney becomes only the second driver in the history of the Attica Spring Nationals to accomplish the weekend sweep. Former All Star champion Frankie Kerr was the only other driver to accomplish the feat, that coming in the inaugural event in 1992.

“It was a little tricky. The wind kind of changed directions there a couple times during the race. Trying not to blow it off the top in one and two was getting a little tricky. When we got to traffic the dust kind of just stayed in the air. Trying to figure out where the lapped cars were going to go was tricky too. Jake and all the boys have been working their tails off all winter. We had a decent Florida but had a really bad last weekend but to come out this weekend and start our All Star defense and come out with two wins and put our NOS Energy Drink car where it belongs is a really good feeling and to hopefully some momentum we can carry to start the summer here,” said Courtney of his NOS Energy Drink, ZMAX, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts backed #7BC.

Defending and three time Fremont Fence 305 Sprint champion Jamie Miller led all 25 laps to score his 32nd career victory at Attica, holding off all-time winningest Attica Raceway Park driver Paul Weaver.

“We had Maxim build us a new car like the previous one and they did a fantastic job. This car was just fantastic,” said Miller beside his Smitty’s Pizza, JLH General Contractor, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Sonic Hauling, Phil Rister, Sloopy’s Pizza, Reedtown Tavern, Crown Battery, Schreiner Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Fostoria Mod Shop, Kenny Kalb Farms backed #26.

Courtney jumped into the early lead of the 30-lap All Star feature with Zeb Wise, who scored an All Star win to close out Attica’s season in 2021, followed in second with Cole Duncan, Cory Eliason, Bill Balog and Hunter Schuerenberg in tow. While Courtney and Wise pulled away, Duncan, Eliason and Balog battled hard for third.

Action ground to a half on lap five when Friday night’s third place finisher Craig Mintz tipped over. His team was able to make repairs and he continued. With a clear track Courtney again built a substantial lead over Wise as Duncan settled into third. While battling for eighth, Scott Bogucki tangled with Travis Philo with Byron Reed getting caught up in the melee on lap 10 and ending up on his side.

Once again when the green flew so did Courtney, who set a blistering pace, encountering lapped traffic just five circuits later at the half way point. Courtney made some great, daring moves in lapped traffic and drove away to the victory over Wise, Duncan, Eliason and Schuerenberg.

Miller bolted out to the early lead in the 305 sprint feature over Kasey Jedrzejek, Shawn Valenti, Jimmy McGrath Jr. and Seth Schneider. A pair of cautions in the first 10 laps kept the field close but each restart saw Miller pull away as Valenti grabbed second on lap three and Schneider moving into third two laps later. The car on the move was Bryan Sebetto as he drove from 18th to seventh by lap 10. However Sebetto would spin on lap 13 for the feature’s final caution.

When the green reappeared Miller led Valenti as Weaver drove into third. Weaver took second a lap later and began to close on Miller. With two laps to go Miller was battling through lapped traffic and Weaver pulled to within a couple of car lengths. Miller sliced through the traffic and drove to the win over Weaver, Valenti, a closing Dustin Stroup and Logan Riehl.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 22 for the Salute to Gene Frankart Open Wheel Shoot Out presented by the Baumann Auto Group and Venture Visionary Partners. It is the kick-off for the All Pro Aluminum Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 springs as the Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders (360 c.i.) join the card.

About Core & Main

Core & Main is the Nation’s largest distributor of Waterworks products. Core & Main distributes a complete line of water, sewer, fire protection, and storm drain products to serve the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and private construction industries. These products are integral to building, repairing and maintaining water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth, and residential and commercial construction. The nearest Core & Main locations are in Ashland and Amherst! Find out more at hdswaterworks.com

About Craig Miller Trucking:

Craig Miller Trucking is a professional liquid and dry bulk carrier of non-hazardous and hazardous materials and is located in Wayne, Ohio. They work closely with their customers to provide the professional service they demand for themselves and their customers in the safest way for their drives, customers and the environment. Find out more at www.craigmillertrucking.com

About Construction Equipment & Supply (http://ces-co.net/)

Construction Equipment and Supply is located on Old Railroad Road outside of Sandusky, Ohio. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Our technical and sales staff are all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. We have four full time mechanics to keep our rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. We have daily deliveries to most of our service area. When you place an order you will have it today or tomorrow. Stop in to Construction Equipment and Supply or call (419) 625-7192 for help with your next construction supply or rental need.

About Erie Blacktop – www.erieblacktop.com

Erie Blacktop, located on St. Rt. 101 between Castalia and Sandusky, has been the north coast paving professionals since 1968. Erie Blacktop has won numerous awards from the Ohio Flexible Pavements Association and takes hometown pride to every job. Please contact Erie Blacktop to quote on your next development, parking lot, tennis courts, running tracks, runways…anything that needs paved!

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

Contingency Awards/Results

Entries 46

C&R Racing Hot Laps:

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Cole Macedo | 13.961

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 Winner: Byron Reed

Competition Suspension Inc Heat 2 Winner: Bill Balog

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 Winner: Cory Eliason

Mobil 1 Heat 4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Kistler Racing Products Heat 5 Winner: Cole Duncan

Elliott’s Custom Trailers Dash Winner: Zeb Wise

Computer Man Inc. C-main Winner: Sean Rayhall

Classic Ink USA B-main Winner: Cale Conley

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Mobil 1 A-main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Greg Wilson (+13)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.001; 2. 5-Byron Reed, 14.005; 3. 101-Cale Thomas, 14.006; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.065; 5. 3C-Cale Conley, 14.121; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.355; 7. O7-Bradley Howard, 14.407; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.613; 9. 14H-Zane DeVault, 14.673; 10. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.691

Group (B)

1. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.961; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.137; 3. 4-Cap Henry, 14.268; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller, 14.345; 5. O9-Craig Mintz, 14.359; 6. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 14.401; 7. 23-Chris Andrews, 14.437; 8. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 14.564; 9. O1-Anthony D’Alessio, 14.667

Group (C)

1. 7-Scott Bogucki, 14.058; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 14.386; 3. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.559; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer, 14.612; 5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.701; 6. 8-Zach Ames, 14.901; 7. 12C-Kyle Capodice, 15.103; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson, 15.149; 9. 4A-Bradley Ashford, 16.357

Group (D)

1. 10-Zeb Wise, 14.208; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.351; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.763; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.781; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.798; 6. 4X-Danny Smith, 14.951; 7. 1-Nate Dussel, 14.974; 8. 83M-Broc Martin, 15.308; 9. 19-Chris Windom, 15.482

Group (E)

1. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.459; 2. 16-DJ Foos, 14.765; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan, 14.911; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.964; 5. 13-Justin Peck, 15.063; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 15.134; 7. 12G-Corbin Gurley, 15.174; 8. 14-Chad Kemenah, 15.184; 9. 5J-Jake Hesson, 15.249

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 5-Byron Reed [1]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 3. 101-Cale Thomas [2]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee [3]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler [6]; 6. 3C-Cale Conley [5]; 7. O7-Bradley Howard [7]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 9. 14H-Zane DeVault [9]; 10. 33W-Caleb Griffith [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [2]; 4. O9-Craig Mintz [5]; 5. 18-Cole Macedo [4]; 6. 23-Chris Andrews [7]; 7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [6]; 8. 14R-Sean Rayhall [8]; 9. O1-Anthony D’Alessio [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 3. 8-Zach Ames [6]; 4. 7-Scott Bogucki [4]; 5. 97-Greg Wilson [2]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh [5]; 7. 12C-Kyle Capodice [7]; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson [8]; 9. 4A-Bradley Ashford [9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [4]; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs [2]; 4. 1-Nate Dussel [7]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]; 6. 4X-Danny Smith [6]; 7. 19-Chris Windom [9]; 8. 83M-Broc Martin [8]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan [5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos [1]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo [4]; 4. 13-Justin Peck [5]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo [6]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker [3]; 7. 14-Chad Kemenah [8]; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson [9]; 9. 12G-Corbin Gurley [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise [2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog [4]; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan [6]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [8]; 6. 26-Cory Eliason [7]; 7. 7-Scott Bogucki [1]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [5]; 9. 5-Byron Reed [10]; 10. 4-Cap Henry [9]

C-main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 14R-Sean Rayhall [1]; 2. 8M-TJ Michael [2]; 3. 2-Ricky Peterson [3]; 4. O1-Anthony D’Alessio [6]; 5. 12G-Corbin Gurley [9]; 6. 14H-Zane DeVault [7]; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson [4]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 3C-Cale Conley [2]; 2. 18-Cole Macedo [1]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [4]; 5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [11]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler [3]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo [6]; 8. 19-Chris Windom [15]; 9. 23-Chris Andrews [7]; 10. 8M-TJ Michael [17]; 11. O7-Bradley Howard [12]; 12. 12C-Kyle Capodice [13]; 13. 71H-Max Stambaugh [8]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker [10]; 15. 4X-Danny Smith [9]; 16. 14R-Sean Rayhall [16]; 17. 14-Chad Kemenah [14]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 10-Zeb Wise [1]; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan [4]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 6. 4-Cap Henry [10]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog [3]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [13]; 9. 13-Justin Peck [20]; 10. 11-Parker Price Miller [11]; 11. 97-Greg Wilson [24]; 12. 28-Tim Shaffer [12]; 13. 18-Cole Macedo [22]; 14. 99-Skylar Gee [17]; 15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [23]; 16. 101-Cale Thomas [14]; 17. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [25]; 18. O9-Craig Mintz [18]; 19. 1-Nate Dussel [19]; 20. 19-Chris Windom [26]; 21. 7-Scott Bogucki [7]; 22. 8-Zach Ames [16]; 23. 3J-Trey Jacobs [15]; 24. 5T-Travis Philo [8]; 25. 5-Byron Reed [9]; 26. 3C-Cale Conley [21]

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints –

Qualifying

1.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 15.279; 2.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 15.463; 3.31-Paul Weaver, 15.527; 4.15K-Creed Kemenah, 15.643; 5.19R-Steve Rando, 15.692; 6.3V-Chris Verda, 15.770; 7.26-Jamie Miller, 15.770; 8.10X-Dustin Stroup, 15.811; 9.9R-Logan Riehl, 15.812; 10.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 15.885; 11.28-Shawn Valenti, 15.903; 12.32-Bryce Lucius, 15.929; 13.7M-Brandon Moore, 15.945; 14.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 15.982; 15.2-Brenden Torok, 16.006; 16.12F-Matt Foos, 16.050; 17.13-Jeremy Duposki, 16.063; 18.36-Seth Schneider, 16.085; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 16.197; 20.5-Kody Brewer, 16.215; 21.34-Jud Dickerson, 16.249; 22.5M-Mike Moore, 16.358; 23.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 16.369; 24.51-Garrett Craine, 16.418; 25.X-Mike Keegan, 16.599; 26.86-Zack Miller, 16.763; 27.13S-Drew Siferd, 16.770; 28.3M-Logan Mongeau, 16.790; 29.3X-Brandon Riehl, 16.947; 30.22-Justin Lusk, 16.955; 31.98-Robert Robenalt, 17.016; 32.78-Austin Black, 17.203; 33.51m-Haldon Miller, 17.355; 34.27-Calob Crispen, 17.506; 35.01-Bryan Sebetto, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3] ; 3. 22-Justin Lusk[7] ; 4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4] ; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 6. 98-Robert Robenalt[8] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 8. 51m-Haldon Miller[9] ; 9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[2]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 2. 3V-Chris Verda[2] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 4. 12F-Matt Foos[7] ; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4] ; 8. 51-Garrett Craine[8] ; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 2. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 78-Austin Black[9] ; 9. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 3. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[1] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 5. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 7. 86-Zack Miller[6] ; 8. 27-Calob Crispen[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[10] ; 5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[9] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[8] ; 7. 51m-Haldon Miller[7] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[3] ; 9. 13S-Drew Siferd[5] ; 10. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[1] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9] ; 8. 27-Calob Crispen[8] ; 9. 86-Zack Miller[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 31-Paul Weaver[10] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[7] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[3] ; 9. 32-Bryce Lucius[20] ; 10. 01-Bryan Sebetto[18] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[16] ; 12. 22-Justin Lusk[11] ; 13. 3X-Brandon Riehl[17] ; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[21] ; 15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13] ; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19] ; 17. 3V-Chris Verda[9] ; 18. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[14] ; 19. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 20. 12F-Matt Foos[15] ; 21. 7M-Brandon Moore[22] ; 22. 5M-Mike Moore[8]