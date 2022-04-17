Peoria Speedway Results – 4/16/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 38
3
3
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 37
4
7
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 36
5
8
 Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.		 35
6
2
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 34
7
5
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
6
 Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.		 32

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
6
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
9
 Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 37
4
2
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.		 36
5
5
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 35
6
8
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
4
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
10
 James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 32
9
11
 Dawson Cook (64)
Morton, Il.		 31
10
12
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 30
11
13
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
1
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
7
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 27
14
15
 Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
17
 Asa Dillon (2)
Peoria, Il.		 25
16
14
 Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.		 24
17
16
 Jami Lusher (18)
Pekin, Il.		 23

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
6
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 38
3
12
 Payton Matthews (3M)
Ste Genevieve, Mo.		 37
4
5
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
10
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 35
6
11
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
7
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
14
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 32
9
2
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
4
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
8
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 29
12
9
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 28
DNS
1
 Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Collin Parmer (5) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
2
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
1
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 37
DNS
4
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
9
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 40
2
5
 David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
7
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
4
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
10
 Aiden Richardson (68A)
Creve Couer, Il.		 33
8
6
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 32
9
8
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
2
 Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Hudson Dick (22) 40
2
5
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 38
3
4
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 37
4
7
 Blake Crebo (24) 36
5
6
 Kaylynn Eskew (4J) 35
6
9
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 34
7
2
 Kendyl Faw (89) 33
8
8
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 32
9
3
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 31

