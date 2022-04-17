Peoria Speedway Results – 4/16/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.
|32
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
9
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Dawson Cook (64)
Morton, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
1
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Arlyn Ray(r) (69)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
17
|Asa Dillon (2)
Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|Justin Gingerich(r) (999)
Minier, Il.
|24
|17
|
16
|Jami Lusher (18)
Pekin, Il.
|23
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
12
|Payton Matthews (3M)
Ste Genevieve, Mo.
|37
|4
|
5
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
10
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|35
|6
|
11
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
14
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|32
|9
|
2
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
4
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
8
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
1
|Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Collin Parmer (5)
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|37
|DNS
|
4
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
9
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Aiden Richardson (68A)
Creve Couer, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
2
|Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|30
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Hudson Dick (22)
|40
|2
|
5
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|38
|3
|
4
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|37
|4
|
7
|Blake Crebo (24)
|36
|5
|
6
|Kaylynn Eskew (4J)
|35
|6
|
9
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|34
|7
|
2
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|33
|8
|
8
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|32
|9
|
3
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|31