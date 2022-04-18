9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals set for Friday, Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 18, 2022) – The first special event of Lucas Oil Speedway’s season is set for this weekend as the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models roll into Wheatland for the 9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals.

The two big nights of action will see winner of Friday’s feature taking home $5,000 and Saturday’s feature winner earning $7,000.

“Our first big Late Model event of the season should be a good one and we’re looking forward to two great nights of racing,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

The MLRA Spring Nationals seems to have been jinxed by Mother Nature in recent years. The event was rained out in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19.

Johnny Scott of Las Cruces, New Mexico, leads the early MLRA point standings through only two events. A scheduled three-race Iowa swing last weekend was rained out.

Joining the MLRA Late Models on the program on Friday night will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds running for $750-to-win and Show-Me Vintage Racers.

Night two will find the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds again in action, along with the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The USRA Modifieds will be chasing a $1,000-to-win payday with the USRA Stock Cars and the USRA B-Mods feature winners earning $750.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:05.

Admission prices:

(Friday)

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $50

Pit pass – $35

(Saturday)

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $60

Pit pass – $40

This weekend will be for track points and USRA national points for the Modifieds, B-Mods and Stock Cars. Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 30, with the four weekly classes – Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Hermitage Lumber Late Models – in action.

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or get ticket information for the Show-Me 100 or any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com