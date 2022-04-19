Castrol FloRacing Night in America Doubleheader a Week Away

$22,022-To-Win Super Late Model Events at Eldora Speedway and Brownstown Speedway Set for April 26-27

AUSTIN, Texas (April 19, 2022) — Just a week remains until the lid lifts on the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America campaign. The sophomore season will start in fine style with a pair of $22,022-to-win events. Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway kicks off the party on Tuesday, April 26 before the traveling miniseries rolls into Jim Price’s Brownstown Speedway on Wednesday, April 27.

The Eldora Speedway opening event was originally set for April 12 but was postponed by Mother Nature. All previously purchased tickets for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America event at Eldora Speedway will be honored on the new date, April 26.

On Tuesday, April 26 the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined on the program by a complete program for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks.

Then on Wednesday, April 27 Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway takes center stage with another $22,022-to-win Super Late Model program. DIRTcar Modifieds will accompany the night’s action.

The total purse for each event surpasses the $67,000 mark, including a $22,022-to-win and $1,000-to-start main event payout.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the April 26 event will be as follows:

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio)

Qualifying, Heat Race, and B-main

Drivers must use the same 4 tires for qualifying, heat race, and B-main:

Fronts and Left Rear – LM90/11-15 M20

Right Rear – LM92/11-15 M30

Main Event

Main Event qualified cars may change 3 tires for the feature from the compounds listed below:

Fronts and Left Rear – LM90/11-15 M20 or M30s

Right Rear – LM92/11-15 M30s or M40

The Super Late Model tire rule for the April 27 will be as follows:

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.)

Qualifying, Heat Race, and B-main

Drivers must use the same 4 tires for qualifying, heat race, and B-Main

Fronts and Left Rear: Hoosier 1350

Right Rear: Hoosier 1350, Hoosier LM40

Main Event

Drivers may change one tire for the feature

Fronts and Left Rear: Hoosier 1350

Right Rear: Hoosier 1350, Hoosier LM40

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) – April 26, 2022

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100

The pit gate at Eldora Speedway opens at 12 p.m. ET with tech inspection beginning at 2 p.m. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Reserved grandstand seating (ages 14 and up) is $24 with reserved grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) $9. General admission grandstand tickets (ages 14 and up) are $19 with general admission grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) free.

Pit admission (ages 14-and-up) is $30

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.) – April 27, 2022

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100

The pit and grandstand gate at Brownstown Speedway opens at 4 p.m. ET with the driver’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. and hot laps at 7:00 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) is $30 with children (ages 10-and-under) free. Pit passes are 45.

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2022 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/register/?n=34345 . Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

Additionally, the miniseries recently announced a points-fund bonus, which offers the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America champion a whopping $75,000 if they have perfect attendance at all 12 events.

The $75,000 payout to a champion with perfect attendance is guaranteed even if rainouts or cancellations shorten the miniseries season.

If the tour champion doesn’t have perfect attendance, the points fund reverts to the originally announced $30,000 for the title from a total point’s fund of $85,250.

The series runner-up receives $15,000 with $8,000 for third, $7,000 for fourth and $6,000 for fifth. The sixth-place points finisher receives $5,000 with $4,000, $3,750, $3,500 and $3,000 going to the rest of the top 10. Points are tabulated using a driver’s best 10 finishes.

With the exception of Senoia’s $53,053-to-win finale, each Castrol® tour event pays $22,022-to-win and $1,000-to-start. The series opens April 12 at Eldora and every miniseries race is streamed live at FloRacing.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund

1)$30,000 ($75,000 with Perfect Attendance) 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

TOTAL – $85,250

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com .