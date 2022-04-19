CRA Returns to the Famous High Banks of Salem Speedway in This Weekends Midwest 250

Salem, IN (April 19, 2022) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS will head to the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana, this coming weekend for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. The event at one of the iconic short tracks in the county is being promoted by Track Enterprises. The Midwest 250 will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Super Late Models, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Pro Late Models and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.

The Salem Speedway event will be the second ARCA/CRA Super Series event of the season, which kicked off their 26th Anniversary Season Presented by Team Construction on April 10th at Anderson Speedway where veteran Indianapolis racer Eddie Van Meter came away with the win. The series will have a 100-lap feature on Sunday. Highlighting the event’s entry list are Anderson winner Eddie Van Meter and his son Billy, 2021 series Champion Hunter Jack who led 43 laps of last year’s event at Salem Speedway, 2016 series Champion Cody Coughlin, former Redbud 400 winner Dalton Armstrong, Scotty Tomasik, Albert Francis, Jack Smith, Dakota Stroop, Tommy St. John, Jaren Crabtree, Sellersburg, Indiana’s Jordon Riddick in his series debut and series rookies Neil McClelland and Cassten Everidge.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will start their 12th season of competition with a 100-lap feature on Sunday. Highlighting the event’s entry list is 2021 event winner Trey Craig, whose victory was his first with CRA, also four time and defending series Champion Cody Coughlin who has two series wins at Salem, Bordon, Indiana’s Cole Williams who won the series event at Salem in 2018, 2021 series Rookie of the Year Tanner Jack, Brian Demland, Dylan Bates, Corey Deuser, Brett Robinson, Jared Smith, Scott Melton, Shadybowl Cabin Fever CRA Late Model Sportsman event winner Ryan Fleming, series rookie Nick Egan and former ARCA Menards Series veteran Joe Cooksey.

Two-time Southern Super Series Champion Casey Roderick is entered to compete in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event for the Rock Motorsports Team. The Pulaski, Mississippi native has been a top late model competitor for many years including winning the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 2017 and 2018 and winning the All American 400 in 2020 at Nashville.

There will be an open practice on Saturday, April 23rd for all three divisions competing in the Midwest 250. Pits open at 11am with rotating practice for all divisions going from 2pm until 5:45pm. General Admission to practice will be free. There is free camping available at the track all weekend.

Former NASCAR competitor Ken Schrader will return to compete with the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks on Sunday, Schrader finished fifth in last year’s Midwest 250 Street Stock event.

On Sunday April 24th, pits will open at 8am. Practice for all three divisions is set to begin at 10:30am. Qualifying for all three divisions will begin at 12:30pm. Racing action will begin at 2pm with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 lap feature, followed by the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks 50 lap feature with the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature capping off the day’s events.

Advance tickets for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250 are available online at www.trackenterprises.com and at www.salemspeedway.com, in addition to event information. Tickets will also be available at the gate on race day. Event info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

Glenn Luckett

Champion Racing Association