Standard, Affordable Ticket Pricing Set for Every 2022 XR Super Series Event Night

SILVER BAY, Minn. (April 18, 2022) — XR announces standard, pricing structure for all 2022 XR Super Series event nights.

This structure was created with the fans in mind, to make it affordable and easy to attend all XR Super Series events in 2022. Both tickets and pit passes will be the same prices across all 21 remaining XR Super Series event nights.

General admission seats will all be $40 for each event night, with $20 tickets for seniors, active-duty military & veterans, college students and students ages 13-18. Ticket for children 12-and-under will be $10, there will be $5 discounts on all multi-day passes, and $5 upgrades for Reserved Seating sections at applicable facilities.

“We want to make sure the fans have a great experience at all XR Super Series events from beginning to end, and that starts with the ticket-buying process,” said XR Chief Operating Officer and XR Super Series Director Dan Robinson. “This model makes it easy for fans to purchase tickets, makes the experience affordable and worry free.”

Pit Passes will be priced at $50 for adults and $30 for seniors, active-duty military & veterans, college students and students ages 13-18. Pit passes for children 12-and-under will be $20. A $5 discount will be added to multi-day pit passes, as well. For practice nights, pit passes will be $25 for all fans.

At www.raceXR.shop – XR’s all-encompassing ticketing and merchandise platform – patrons will be awarded rewards points for every purchase and those points can be used toward purchases for future events.

Tickets for all remaining XR Super Series events will go on sale on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. ET. You can find all XR Super Series ticket info by clicking HERE.

The XR Super Series continues at All-Tech Raceway this Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, with the inaugural Florida Dirt Nationals. Friday night features a $25,000-to-win Super Late Model Main Event, and Saturday night’s Main Event will be $50,000-to-win.

Events with tickets now on sale are the Florida Dirt Nationals, Colossal 100 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 11-14), The Belleville Dirt Nationals at the Belleville High Banks (June 13-14), the Fever Heat 100 at the Karl Chevrolet of Stuart International Speedway (July 10-13), Superior Showcase at Gondik Law Speedway (August 8), the Texas Dirt Nationals at The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Sept. 23-24), the Duel in the Desert at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nov. 10-12) and the Sunshine State 50 at All-Tech Raceway (Dec. 1-3).

Visit www.xrsuperseries.com for all event info and updates.