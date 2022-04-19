World of Outlaws Late Models Set to Invade Atomic Speedway

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Set to Invade Atomic Speedway

Erb, Sheppard, Moran, Blair, Richards and more prepare for return to Atomic April 22-23

WAVERLY, OH – April 18, 2022 – An invasion is coming to Ohio as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models prepare for a double-dip at Atomic Speedway.

The “Outlaw Invasion” is the first trip to the legendary Buckeye State facility for The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet since 2018 and their first trip to Ohio in 2022.

Drivers have the chance to leave Atomic with a potential $25,000 weekend payday, starting with the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win, CASE Feature on Friday, April 22. Then, another $15,000 is on the line Saturday, April 23, in the 50-lap finale.

Joining the World of Outlaws at the 3/8-mile track are the Legends and Sport Mods on Friday, and 410 Sprint Cars and Modifieds on Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are the top storylines to follow at the Outlaw Invasion:

Chasing Erb: World of Outlaws competitors are used to chasing a Blue Rocket Chassis in the standings, just not current points leader Dennis Erb Jr. He enters the weekend with the lead for the first time in Series history—30-points ahead of reigning champion Brandon Sheppard.

The Carpentersville, IL driver holds the top spot after a consistent start to 2022. He’s scored a win, three top-fives, and seven top-10s in eight races.

Erb is one of the drivers in the field with experience at Atomic already in 2022, finishing 10th in last month’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event. He also has a fourth and sixth-place finish in two races on a 3/8-mile track in 2022—both coming at Cherokee Speedway.

Richards Looks To Rebound: Only two drivers in history have multiple World of Outlaws wins at Atomic Speedway—Tyler Erb and four-time Series champion Josh Richards.

Richards, aka “Kid Rocket,” won his two races at Atomic in 2015 behind the wheel of the Rocket1 Racing house car.

The Shinnston, WV, now driving for Series veteran Boom Briggs, hopes to rebound after a tough start with only three top-10s in the first eight races. He enters the weekend seventh in the standings—158 points behind Erb.

Home Delivery: The last time the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models saw Ohio-native Devin Moran, he held a “Big Gator Trophy” at DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

This weekend, he returns to Series competition as one of the favorites at a place he’s already found success. One of “The Mailman’s” eight World of Outlaws wins came at Atomic in 2017.

Moran has three top-fives and six top-10’s in Series competition in 2022 and hopes to grab his fourth overall win and win in front of his Ohio fans.

Man on a Mission: Four-time and defending Series Champion Brandon Sheppard has one mission this weekend—grab his first World of Outlaws victory of the season at Atomic Speedway.

The “Rocket Shepp” has two top-fives and six top-10s in 2022 and hopes to make history at Atomic and claim the potential $25,000 payday.

Sheppard’s next Series win gives him a piece of World of Outlaws history—tying him for first on the all-time wins list with Josh Richards (78).

The New Berlin, IL driver, scored a top-five finish at Atomic last month (5th) in a race won by Jimmy Owens.

Heat Seeking Viper: Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair is on a hot streak entering the Outlaw Invasion at Atomic Speedway.

The Centerville, PA driver has three straight top five finishes, including a victory at last month’s Rock Gault Memorial. That win came at Cherokee Speedway, another 3/8-mile track like Atomic.

His recent success has catapulted him to third in the standings—38 points behind Erb. Blair also enjoys a 58-point cushion over Tanner English in the battle for Rookie of the Year.

WHEN AND WHERE

April 22-23, Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH

ABOUT THE TRACK

Atomic Speedway is a 3/8-mile track

Online – www.atomicspeedway.net

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018- Tyler Erb on Sept. 28 and 29

2017- Devin Moran on May 26

2015- Josh Richards on Aug. 21 and 22

2009- Chub Frank on Aug. 22

2008- Rod Conley on May 23

2006- Tim McCreadie on July 22

2005- Jackie Boggs on June 18

1989- Billy Moyer on June 3

TRACK RECORD

12.748 set by Jimmy Owens in 2015.

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet travel to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN for the Bristol Bash April 28-30.

Feature Winners: (7 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (20 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6 Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-5 Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-4 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (16 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

PODIUM FINISHES (16 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, NC-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (8 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (7 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (11 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-56 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-39

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-29 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-25 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-18 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-17 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speeway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)