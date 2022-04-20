Both nights of Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals scheduled for live viewing on MAVTV Plus

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 20, 2022) – Fans who are unable to make it to Lucas Oil Speedway for this weekend’s 9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals can catch all the live action, both nights, streaming on MAVTV Plus.

The MAVTV Plus platform is the home for live and on-demand programming with access to more than 175 live racing events and thousands of on-demand programs and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage from your favorite events.

Both nights of the MLRA Spring Nationals can be seen live via MAVTV Plus, through either monthly or yearly subscription plans. For more information about all that MAVTV Plus has to offer or to see a list of live and on-demand events, go to MAVTVPlus.com.

Coverage of the action begins at 6:30 p.m. Central time both Friday and Saturday. The two big nights of action will see winner of Friday’s Lucas Oil MLRA feature taking home $5,000 and Saturday’s feature winner earning $7,000.

Johnny Scott of Las Cruces, New Mexico, leads the early MLRA point standings through only two events. A scheduled three-race Iowa swing last weekend was rained out.

Joining the MLRA Late Models on the program on Friday night will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds running for $750-to-win and Show-Me Vintage Racers.

Night two will find the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds again in action, along with the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The USRA Modifieds will be chasing a $1,000-to-win payday with the USRA Stock Cars and the USRA B-Mods feature winners earning $750.

This weekend will be for track points and USRA national points for the Modifieds, B-Mods and Stock Cars. Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 30, with the four weekly classes – Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Hermitage Lumber Late Models – in action.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:05.

Admission prices:

(Friday)

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $50

Pit pass – $35

(Saturday)

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (ages 6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $60

Pit pass – $40

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or get ticket information for the Show-Me 100 or any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.