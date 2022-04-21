305 Sprint Cars & Two Big Ten Series Headline Lincoln Speedway’s Second Week

(Lincoln, IL) Fans and teams are ready to go for a second week of racing action at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. The April 10 season opener boasted an outstanding field of nearly 100 cars, a great crowd, and exciting racing action.

New Berlin, IL driver Mason Campbell and Emden, IL driver Ben Wagoner were the two winners a year ago in 305 action at the track. The class typically puts on competitive and exciting shows at the track, with many of the drivers coming from Central Illinois.

Just as important, if not more so, are the two races of Big Ten Series openers this Friday night. Not only do the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models open their season at Lincoln, so do the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks. Both divisions were on hand at the April 10 opener, racing for track and national points. Friday’s racing will see the drivers racing for track, national, and Big Ten Series points.

Friday night will also be the first opportunity for the Simplot DII Midget drivers to race for the Simplot Front Row Challenge. $100 of bonus money will be on the line for a top four starting lineup driver to start at the tail of the field. If that driver can win from the back, the bonus money is theirs. If not, the money carries over plus another $100 at the next race. The money was claimed at the last race of the season by 2021 track champion, Mark McMahill.

The DIRTcar Modifieds and Hornets will also be racing at the ¼-mile dirt track. The Modifieds are coming off of their opening event which saw a field of 29-cars racing in the Big Ten series opener. The DIRTcar Hornets had a strong field of 18 cars, carrying over some of their strong car counts and exciting races from one year ago.

Point leaders entering night number two are Kankakee, IL’s Chase Osterhoff in the Pro Late Models, Allen Weisser, of Peoria, IL in the Modifieds, Peoria, IL’s Mark McMahill in the Simplot DII Midgets, and Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed in the Hornets.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 19 Chase Osterhoff Kankakee IL 60 0 2 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 58 2 3 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 56 4 4 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 54 6 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 52 8 6 01 Billy Knippenberg Plainfield IL 50 10 7 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 48 12 8 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 46 14 9 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 44 16 10 34 Eric Doran Clinton IL 42 18



DIRTcar Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 60 0 2 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 58 2 3 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 56 4 4 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 54 6 5 5 Owen Steinkoenig Highland IL 52 8 6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 50 10 7 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 48 12 8 77T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 46 14 9 17D Degan Dozard Peoria IL 44 16 10 3B Tyler Blankenship St Elmo IL 42 18



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 60 0 2 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 58 2 3 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 56 4 4 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 54 6 5 51R Thomas Harris Lewistown IL 52 8 6 77 Patrick Bruns Champaign IL 50 10 7 27 Charles Kunz Springfield IL 48 12 8 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 0 60



DIRTcar Hornets