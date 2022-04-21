Central Missouri Speedway Eyes Saturday for Opening Night!

Central Missouri Speedway

April 19, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) After last weekend’s cool and damp conditions forced the postponement of the 2022 season lid-lifter, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) once again has its sights set on Saturday night to begin another season of racing.

Classes competing on Saturday include B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Mods. POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints will also be in action. All classes will run full race programs with heat races and main events.

Owners and Promoters Earl and Susan Walls decided to forego plans for a mid-day practice session and the season will now begin with the regularly scheduled event with pit gates opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15 (no passing points awarded if late check-in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30 or after hot laps.

Drivers may print the registration form from the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, from here, select DRIVERS and then TRACK REGISTRATION FORM. For POWRi Super Stock and Midwestern Mods (E-Mods) drivers, the POWRi national points fun registration is found at www.powri.com/rules. CMS registration forms should be brought to the track completed and filled out. Registration for the season is $60 per class driver competes in.

The 2022 schedule is available on the website and features 23 race nights. Weekly racing includes unsanctioned B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, unsanctioned Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Mods. Rules may be found for the POWRi divisions at www.powri.com, and www.centralmissourispeedway.net for B-Mods and Pure Stocks. Drivers wishing to compete for POWRi national points for the POWRi-sanctioned divisions should visit www.powri.com under the STOCK/MOD link to complete the separate registration forms.

Drivers are highly encouraged to thoroughly read and understand the track’s general rules and guidelines, which are located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net/images/pdfs/2022GeneralRules.pdf, this especially important for new drivers to CMS who are not used to the fast-paced manner in which Earl Walls and the CMS crew enforce rules and run their race program.

Susan Walls continues to build the sponsorship partners for the track, sponsor packages include website and social media, in print weekly driver rosters, track signage, media, and first-and-foremost, via the track’s LED large interactive sign board.

Admission Details: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.