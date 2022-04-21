Friday’s World of Outlaws Trip to Tri-City Speedway Postponed

Saturated Grounds Force Friday’s Postponement at Tri-City Speedway

World of Outlaws Set for Saturday Showdown at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway

GRANITE CITY, IL – April 21, 2022 – Significant rainfall throughout the week has created saturated grounds and an overall soaked facility at Tri-City Speedway, forcing the postponement of Friday’s much-anticipated return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy DrinkSprint Car Series.

Series officials and track officials are pursuing a suitable reschedule date to bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to the Granite City, IL 3/8-mile later this season.

Those who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s race at Tri-City can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund.

Up next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is Haubstadt, IN’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, April 23. Reserved seats are sold out, but general admission tickets will be available on Saturday at the track. If you can’t make it, you can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.