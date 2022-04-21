Illinois’ Tri-City and Indiana’s Tri-State Split Weekend Slate for World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Tri-City and Tri-State Up Next for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Series Returns to Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway for First Time Since 2008

GRANITE CITY, IL – April 20, 2022 – The Illini State and the Hoosier State await The Greatest Show on Dirt this weekend.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will conclude a three-week swing through the Midwest with a long-awaited return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL on Friday night, followed by an exciting night at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN on Saturday.

Here’s what to watch for this weekend:

LONG TIME, NO SEE: For the first time since 2008, the World of Outlaws return to Tri-City Speedway this Friday night. Albeit absent from the schedule for the last 14 years, the Granite City, IL oval is still the 13th most visited track in Seris history with 55 appearances dating back to the first in 1979.

When the Series last ran at the 3/8-mile in 2008, it was 10-time champion, Donny Schatz, earning the fifth of 221 victories driving the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15. The Fargo, ND native returns to Tri-City as one of the most experienced racers at the track with 16 starts between 1997 and 2008. He’ll look to use that to his advantage with his second win of 2022 on the line this Friday night.

Along with Schatz, only Kraig Kinser and Jason Sides have previously raced at Tri-City with the World of Outlaws. Both drivers finished in the top-five in 2005, and both enter this weekend vying for their first top-10 effort of the new season.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: Following a trip to Tri-City, Tri-State takes center stage on Saturday night. The Haubstadt, IN bullring will become the 20th most visited track in Series history with their 42nd World of Outlaws race since 1979. It’s a high-banked 1/4-mile known for producing off-the-wall action, first-time winners, and pure mayhem at times.

Carson Macedo of Lemoore, CA has topped the last two races, joining Doug Wolfgang, Andy Hillenburg, and Paul McMahan as the only back-to-back winners at Tri-State. The Jason Johnson Racing #41 pilot is the Series’ most recent winner at I-55 and already leads the league with three wins with the potential to add a fourth this week. Along with Macedo, David Gravel is the only other full-time driver to win in Haubstadt, claiming two victories as well.

The track has seen five first-time winners with Lee James & Larry Gates in 1979, The Texan Gary Wright in 1991, and recent occurrences with Parker Price-Miller in 2017 and Carson Short in 2020.

SEVEN-HUNDRED: David Gravel of Watertown, CT will reach the first of several upcoming milestones this weekend with his 700th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature on Saturday night. The Big Game Motorsports #2 is only four wins away from a 75th career victory, six finishes away from a 300th career top-five, and four runs away from a 500th career top-10.

The Big Game Motorsports #2 has collected a pair of wins, six podium finishes, and 11 top-10 runs as Gravel continues to fight for his first World of Outlaws championship.

HOME SWEET HOME: A pair of Indiana natives in Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN) and Kraig Kinser (Bloomington, IN) will race in their home state for the first time in 2022 this weekend as the Series travels to Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway. Neither driver has yet to win at the 1/4-mile with Kinser’s best run coming in fourth and Bayston’s best result in 11th.

For Bayston, he’s been on the verge of victory lane all season in the CJB Motorsports #5. The leading Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contender enters this weekend on a streak of five straight top-10 finishes. For Kinser, the #11K has been quick throughout 2022 with little luck to show for it. He hopes to turn that around this weekend in the Hoosier State.

SINK OR SWIM: The Shark Racing team was maybe only one lap away from scoring back-to-back World of Outlaws wins with both Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart. After a rocky start to the season, both the #1A and #1S have rebounded with impressive runs including Jacob’s Jason Johnson Classic victory and Logan’s near-win at I-55.

The duo will look to keep building momentum this weekend and next at Bristol as the Series heads east towards familiar territory in Ohio and their native Pennsylvania in the month of May.

MOWA MASTERS: Although the World of Outlaws hasn’t been to Tri-City since 2008, the Midwest Open Wheel Association has raced regularly at the 3/8-mile oval over that span. Ayrton Gennetten of Versailles, MO is unbeaten in his Tri-City career, winning each of the last two MOWA races. He’s looking to top his World of Outlaws career-best of fourth, which came at Devil’s Bowl when he led 20+ laps last fall.

Rico Abreu of St. Helena, CA is a former MOWA winner at Tri-City as well, and he owns a USAC National Midget victory at the venue as does Tanner Thorson of Minden, NV. Both will be in action this weekend following a pair of strong finishes at I-55 last weekend.

ON THE VERGE: Sheldon Haudenschild and James McFadden both returned to the top-five last week at I-55 as their strong runs continue in 2022.

Haudenschild is a two-time winner already this year, but it has been 10 races since the Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17 last visited victory lane. The Wooster, OH native mounted a magnificent charge from the tail to finish fourth last week and hopes that momentum carries him to a third win of 2022 and 25th of his career.

McFadden nabbed his fourth top-five in the last six races aboard the Roth Motorsports #83, but the Australian is still searching for his first win of the season. The reigning Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year has been a contender throughout the first 14 races and is on the verge of breaking through soon.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

Friday, April 22 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL

Saturday, April 23 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (14/81 Nights):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (1,970 PTS); 2. 41-Carson Macedo (-40 PTS); 3. 2-David Gravel (-48 PTS); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-72 PTS); 5. 83-James McFadden (-120 PTS); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (-122 PTS); 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (-136 PTS); 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-136 PTS); 9. 5-Spencer Bayston (-166 PTS); 10. 1A-Jacob Allen (-204 PTS).

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (9 Drivers):

3 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

2 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

2 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

1 win – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

1 win – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

1 win – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

1 win – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

1 win – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski #57

FEATURE LAPS LED (17 Drivers):

71 laps – David Gravel

65 laps – Carson Macedo

58 laps – Brad Sweet

55 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

27 laps – Brent Marks

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

25 laps – Donny Schatz

23 laps – Spencer Bayston

21 laps – Brady Bacon

17 laps – Kyle Larson

13 laps – Cory Eliason

10 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – James McFadden

3 laps – Brian Brown

1 lap – Corey Day

SLICK WOODY’S QUICKTIME AWARDS (10 Drivers):

3 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

2 QuickTimes – David Gravel, Jacob Allen

1 QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brad Sweet, Giovanni Scelzi*, James McFadden, Rico Abreu

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (20 Drivers):

6 Heat Wins – David Gravel, Jacob Allen

5 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet, James McFadden

4 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi

2 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason

1 Heat Win – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Corey Day

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (28 Drivers):

10 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen

9 Dashes – David Gravel

7 Dashes – Carson Macedo, Spencer Bayston

5 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Donny Schatz, Cory Eliason

4 Dashes – Kraig Kinser, Giovanni Scelzi

3 Dashes – Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Aaron Reutzel

2 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson, Kerry Madsen, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Brent Marks

1 Dash – Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brian Brown, Brady Bacon

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (9 Drivers):

3 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 LCS Wins – Logan Schuchart, Ayrton Gennetten

1 LCS Win – James McFadden, Spencer Bayston, Anthony Macri, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Kerry Madsen

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (8 Drivers):

4 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

3 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Hard Chargers – James McFadden

1 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, David Gravel

PODIUM FINISHES (17 Drivers):

7 Podiums – Brad Sweet

6 Podiums – David Gravel

4 Podiums – Carson Macedo

3 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson

2 Podiums – James McFadden, Corey Day, Brent Marks

1 Podium – Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Cory Eliason, Aaron Reutzel, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brian Brown

TOP 10 FINISHES (27 Drivers):

13 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

11 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudencshild

10 Top 10s – Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi

9 Top 10s – James McFadden, Logan Schuchart

8 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

7 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Cory Eliason

6 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

4 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney

3 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson, Brent Marks

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Dominic Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Corey Day

1 Top 10 – Anthony Macri, Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Brian Brown, Hunter Schuerenberg