Kent Robinson and Chase Briscoe Join Forces for 2022 Events

Briscoe to Debut at Brownstown Speedway on April 27

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (04/21/22) – Kent Robinson Racing and NASCAR Cup Series racer, Chase Briscoe are joining forces for select Dirt Late Model events in 2022.

Briscoe, who pilots the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently announced his “Chase’n Dirt Tour,” which includes a bevy of dirt events scheduled for the upcoming season. Not only will he be behind the wheel of a Kent Robinson Racing Super Late Model, but he also plans to compete in 360 c.i. Sprint Car, 410 c.i. Sprint Car, Micro Spring, and Midget events.

“It’s really cool for a couple of Indiana natives to be teaming up for this deal,” Kent Robinson said. “Chase (Briscoe) and I started talking, and he told me was wanting to do more dirt racing, and I was honest with him that I couldn’t race as often as I would like right now because of how busy things are with my family business. We kept talking, and one thing led to another, and this deal came together.

“It’s an honor to have a racer as accomplished as Chase in one of our team cars. Right now, we’ve got a half dozen or so races penciled in, and we hope to add some more.”

Briscoe will make his debut in the Mahindra Tractors No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School / JB’s Salvage / Longhorn by Wells / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model on April 27 at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway during the $22,022-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event at the ¼-mile oval.

Other confirmed dates include the Colossal weekend with the XR Super Series at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) on May 11-12, the Castrol FloRacing Night in America event at Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) on June 1 and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series event at Tri-City Speedway on June 3.

“Super excited to announce the ‘Chase’n Dirt Tour’ thanks to Mahindra USA,” Briscoe shared in a recent social media post. “Going back to my roots! Gonna be running over 25 dirt races this year in Wing and Non Wing Sprint Cars, Super Dirt Late Models, Midget and Micro Sprints.”

Robinson also plans to once again pilot his familiar No. 7r when his work schedule allows.

