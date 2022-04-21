Lucas Dirt Versus Land of Lincoln

Batavia, OH (April 21, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make heads turn, heading to the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend. There is never a shortage of thrills for teams and fans alike when the series visits Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway.

The weekend doubleheader will wrap up the month of April, kicking off on Friday, April 29th at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL, followed by Macon Speedway in Macon, IL on Saturday, April 30th. Both venues will host the nation’s top dirt late model drivers along with one of the strongest fields of local and regional standouts anywhere.

Located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, MO, Tri-City Speedway has gone through several changes in size since being built in 1961 but has settled in as a 3/8-mile oval. The Bullet Racing Engines 50 will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The pit gate will open at 12:00PM CT (noon) with the General Admission gate opening at 5:30 PM CT. A 6:00 PM CT driver’s meeting will be conducted with on track action beginning at 6:30 PM CT. The Modifieds and B-Mods will also be in competition, each racing for a $1,000 pay day.

The thrills won’t stop as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams make their way to Macon Speedway on Saturday night. Also rich in history, the 1/5-mile bullring that opened in 1946 is historically known to produce non-stop, door-to-door racing action. The event features Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $15,000-to-win main event.

The pit gate will close at 2:30 PM CT and reopen at 3:00 PM CT. The general admission gate will open at 4:00 PM CT. A 5:30 PM CT driver’s meeting will take place before hot laps which begin at 6:00 PM CT. Pro Modifieds will be racing for $300-to-win while the Modified division will compete for $1,000-to-win.

Track Information:

Tri-City Speedway

Phone Number: 618-931-7836

Track Promoters: Kevin and Tammy Gundaker

Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

Macon Speedway

Phone Number 217-764-3000

Track Promoter: Bob Sargent

Location: 205 North Wiles, Macon, IL 62544

Website: www.maconracing.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series April 29th – 30th Purses:

Tri-City Speedway Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Macon Speedway Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series April 29th – 30th Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position