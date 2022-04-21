Tanner English Streaks to Ponderosa Podium; Rejoins World of Outlaws Tour at Atomic

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) After weeks of bad weather throughout the area, Riggs Motorsports was finally able to return to competition on Friday night, April 15 at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky. The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series presided over the annual ‘Bobby Carrier, Sr. Tribute’ race and a $5,000 paycheck was up for grabs. Tanner English placed third in his heat race during preliminary action and later rolled off from the inside of the sixth row in the 40-lap main event. The Benton, Kentucky ace then streaked past eight competitors during the contest to land on the podium in third behind only victor Cory Hedgecock and runner-up Zack Dohm!

Reigning and four-time World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion Brandon Sheppard also moonlighted in a Riggs Motorsports #81 entry for Jason Riggs over the April 15-16 weekend in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. On Friday evening at Ponderosa, Brandon was unfortunately involved in an incident during his heat race that led to a flat tire, but later battled back from the tail of the B-Main to earn the second transfer spot. The New Berlin, Illinois standout then blasted by eleven racecars during the 40-lapper to secure a steady seventh place performance.

At Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky on Saturday, the 46th edition of the ‘Spring 50’ was held and 37 competitors piled into the pit area for the $10,000 to win daytime affair. Brandon stopped the clock third fastest in Group A during the qualifying session at the Cincinnati-area speedplant prior to running second in his stacked heat race. “B-Shepp” was then battling for a spot inside of the top five in the 50-lap headliner before suffering yet another flat Hoosier tire, which sent him to the attention of the Riggs Motorsports crew in the infield. Brandon returned to the racetrack to salvage a ninth place effort in this year’s edition of the ‘Spring 50.’ Full results from both Kentucky ovals can be found online at www.ponderosaspeedway.net and www.florencespeedway.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team and driver Tanner English are set to rejoin the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series tour this upcoming weekend (April 22-23) at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio. The Buckeye State oval will play host to a pair of points races with Friday’s weekend opener shelling out a $10,000 payday, while Saturday’s finale will boast a $15,000 top prize. Tanner comes into the World of Outlaws Late Model Series double-dip tied for fifth in the latest version of the national point standings. To learn more about the ‘Outlaw Invasion’ of Atomic Speedway, please point your Internet browser to www.woolms.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

