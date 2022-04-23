Dale Howard edges Ricky Stenhouse to sweep USCS Shootout at the Short Track win on Night #1 at Talladega

Eastaboga, AL – April 22, 2022 – Dale Howard raced from the K&N Filters Pole Position into the USCS Victory Lane 25-laps later Friday night at Talladega Short Track in Night #1 of the USCS Shootout at the Short Track. Last year’s winner of the contest, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. followed Howard in the runner-up spot. Chase Briscoe made his USCS debut by grabbing the final podium spot in third place. 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray was fourth and young gun Chase Howard rounded out the top five. Complete results are at found at www.myracepass.com

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars at Talladega Short Track on April 22, 2022 results:

USCS Sprint Car Entries 22

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[1]; 2. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[2]; 3. 14B-Chase Briscoe[5]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 6. 10L-Landon Britt[9]; 7. 8-Brad Bowden[15]; 8. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[10]; 9. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]; 10. 67-Hayden Martin[11]; 11. 9-CJ Miller[20]; 12. 14M-Jordon Mallett[4]; 13. 1A-Lee Moore[8]; 14. 33-Joe Larkin[12]; 15. 21-Spencer Meredith[14]; 16. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[13]; 17. 51-Matt Linder[19]; 18. 7E-Eric Gunderson[16]; 19. (DNF) 48-Wade Buttrey[17]; 20. (DNF) 44-Ronny Howard[18]; 21. (DNS) 83-Bob Auld; 22. (DNS) 15-Danny Burke

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 47 Dale Howard; 2. 17Jr Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.; 3. 10 Terry Gray; 4. 14M Jordon Mallett; 5. 14B Chase Briscoe; 6. 13 Chase Howard.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 2. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]; 3. 67-Hayden Martin[1]; 4. 1A-Lee Moore[7]; 5. 8-Brad Bowden[2]; 6. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[8]; 7. (DNF) 9-CJ Miller[5]; 8. (DNS) 83-Bob Auld

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 3. 14M-Jordon Mallett[6]; 4. 33-Joe Larkin[2]; 5. 48-Wade Buttrey[1]; 6. (DNF) 44-Ronny Howard[5]; 7. (DNF) 51-Matt Linder[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]; 2. 14B-Chase Briscoe[5]; 3. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[3]; 4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]; 5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[2]; 6. 21-Spencer Meredith[7]; 7. (DNF) 15-Danny Burke[4]