Peoria Speedway Results – 4/23/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
10
|Rusty Schlenk (91)
Mcclure, Oh.
|37
|4
|
4
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|33
|8
|
17
|Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.
|32
|9
|
15
|Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|10
|
5
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Paul Kuper (14K)
Aviston, Il.
|29
|12
|
18
|Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|28
|13
|
14
|Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.
|27
|14
|
2
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|26
|15
|
3
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.
|23
|18
|
13
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Chenoa, Il.
|22
|19
|
20
|Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.
|21
|DQ
|
7
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Late Models B-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.
|2
|
2
|Dewayne Keifer (0k)
|3
|
3
|Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.
|4
|
4
|Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.
|5
|
6
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|6
|
8
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|7
|
7
|Colin Shipley (44)
Bowling Green, Oh.
|8
|
13
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|9
|
12
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|10
|
10
|Doug Tye (4D)
Collinsville, Il.
|11
|
5
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
|12
|
9
|Gary Schalmo (05)
Nashville, Tn.
|13
|
11
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|14
|
14
|Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.
|15
|
15
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
Late Models Dash
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|2
|
2
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|3
|
3
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|4
|
8
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|5
|
7
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|6
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|7
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|8
|
6
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
Late Models Heat 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|10
|4
|
4
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Chenoa, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.
|8
|6
|
7
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
|7
|7
|
8
|Gary Schalmo (05)
Nashville, Tn.
|6
|8
|
6
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|5
Late Models Heat 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|12
|2
|
1
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Rusty Schlenk (91)
Mcclure, Oh.
|10
|4
|
4
|Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.
|9
|5
|
6
|Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|8
|6
|
5
|Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
|7
|7
|
7
|Doug Tye (4D)
Collinsville, Il.
|6
|8
|
8
|Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.
|5
Late Models Heat 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|12
|2
|
1
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|11
|3
|
4
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|10
|4
|
3
|Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.
|9
|5
|
6
|Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.
|8
|6
|
5
|Colin Shipley (44)
Bowling Green, Oh.
|7
|7
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|6
|8
|
8
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|5
Late Models Heat 4
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|11
|3
|
4
|Paul Kuper (14K)
Aviston, Il.
|10
|4
|
3
|Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.
|8
|6
|
6
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|7
|7
|
7
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|6
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Mark Anderson (c31)
Canton, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Steven Brooks (5)
Bourbonnais, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Michael Ledford (37L)
Pontiac, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.
|32
|9
|
17
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
12
|Nick Seplak (11S)
Coal City, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
18
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Blake Woodruff (87)
Knoxville, Il.
|26
|15
|
19
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
13
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
20
|Michael Claeys (8C)
Knoxville, Il.
|23
|18
|
16
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|22
|19
|
14
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|21
|20
|
10
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
9
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
10
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|35
|6
|
16
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|33
|8
|
6
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
5
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
18
|Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|28
|13
|
17
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|27
|14
|
2
|Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.
|26
|15
|
8
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Pondrio Anderson (22)
Alton, Il.
|23
|18
|
12
|Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.
|22
|19
|
11
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|21
|DNS
|
20
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Barry Taft (57)
Argayle, Ia.
|33
|8
|
15
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Chance Bailey (5B)
Plainville, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Tim Schnathorst(r) (63)
Burlington, Ia.
|30
|11
|
17
|Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Ryan Harbaugh (79)
Canton, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.
|26
|15
|
7
|Aiden Richardson (68A)
Creve Couer, Il.
|25
|16
|
4
|Justin Stevenson (94X)
Burlington, Ia.
|24
|DNS
|
13
|Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.
|0