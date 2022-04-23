Peoria Speedway Results – 4/23/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 40
2
6
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
10
 Rusty Schlenk (91)
Mcclure, Oh.		 37
4
4
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 36
5
8
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 35
6
9
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 34
7
11
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 33
8
17
 Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.		 32
9
15
 Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.		 31
10
5
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 30
11
12
 Paul Kuper (14K)
Aviston, Il.		 29
12
18
 Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 28
13
14
 Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.		 27
14
2
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 26
15
3
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 25
16
16
 Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.		 24
17
19
 Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.		 23
18
13
 Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Chenoa, Il.		 22
19
20
 Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.		 21
DQ
7
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.
2
2
 Dewayne Keifer (0k)
3
3
 Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.
4
4
 Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.
5
6
 Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.
6
8
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
7
7
 Colin Shipley (44)
Bowling Green, Oh.
8
13
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
9
12
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
10
10
 Doug Tye (4D)
Collinsville, Il.
11
5
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
12
9
 Gary Schalmo (05)
Nashville, Tn.
13
11
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
14
14
 Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.
15
15
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
2
2
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
3
3
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
4
8
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
5
7
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
6
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
7
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
8
6
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 12
2
2
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 11
3
3
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 10
4
4
 Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Chenoa, Il.		 9
5
5
 Jake Timm (49)
Winona, Mn.		 8
6
7
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.		 7
7
8
 Gary Schalmo (05)
Nashville, Tn.		 6
8
6
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 5

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 12
2
1
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 11
3
3
 Rusty Schlenk (91)
Mcclure, Oh.		 10
4
4
 Nick Kurtz (79)
Greenville, Mi.		 9
5
6
 Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 8
6
5
 Greg Kimmons (27)
Pleasant Plains, Il.		 7
7
7
 Doug Tye (4D)
Collinsville, Il.		 6
8
8
 Robert Sidener (B15)
Springfield, Il.		 5

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 12
2
1
 Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 11
3
4
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 10
4
3
 Jake Little (38J)
Springfield, Il.		 9
5
6
 Dane Arvin (09)
Danvers, Il.		 8
6
5
 Colin Shipley (44)
Bowling Green, Oh.		 7
7
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 6
8
8
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 5

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 12
2
2
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 11
3
4
 Paul Kuper (14K)
Aviston, Il.		 10
4
3
 Mark Voigt (30)
Marine, Il.		 9
5
5
 Logan Nickerson (21N)
Vestaburg, Mi.		 8
6
6
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 7
7
7
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 6

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.		 40
2
3
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
4
 Mark Anderson (c31)
Canton, Il.		 37
4
5
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
2
 Steven Brooks (5)
Bourbonnais, Il.		 35
6
6
 Michael Ledford (37L)
Pontiac, Il.		 34
7
8
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
9
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.		 32
9
17
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
12
 Nick Seplak (11S)
Coal City, Il.		 30
11
15
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
18
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 28
13
7
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 27
14
11
 Blake Woodruff (87)
Knoxville, Il.		 26
15
19
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
13
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 24
17
20
 Michael Claeys (8C)
Knoxville, Il.		 23
18
16
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 22
19
14
 Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 21
20
10
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
9
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
10
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
1
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 35
6
16
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
7
 Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 33
8
6
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
5
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
18
 Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.		 30
11
13
 Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
14
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 28
13
17
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 27
14
2
 Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.		 26
15
8
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 25
16
15
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 24
17
19
 Pondrio Anderson (22)
Alton, Il.		 23
18
12
 Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.		 22
19
11
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 21
DNS
20
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
1
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 37
4
8
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
6
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 35
6
5
 Brent Terry (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
9
 Barry Taft (57)
Argayle, Ia.		 33
8
15
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
10
 Chance Bailey (5B)
Plainville, Il.		 31
10
14
 Tim Schnathorst(r) (63)
Burlington, Ia.		 30
11
17
 Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
16
 Ryan Harbaugh (79)
Canton, Il.		 28
13
12
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 27
14
11
 David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.		 26
15
7
 Aiden Richardson (68A)
Creve Couer, Il.		 25
16
4
 Justin Stevenson (94X)
Burlington, Ia.		 24
DNS
13
 Mike Foster (28F)
Pekin, Il.		 0

