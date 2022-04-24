Central Missouri Speedway Wins to Streeter, Ewing, Brown, Morrison, Burns on Opening Night!

Central Missouri Speedway

April 23, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) A new race season began Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) as wet weather held off just enough to complete opening night action at the track.

Saturday winners included Sturgis Streeter for his first-ever CMS win in the B-Mod main with Blaine Ewing also ringing the bell for the first time in POWRi Super Stock action. Tom Brown secured the POWRi Lightning Sprint victory while Leroy Morrison claimed the Pure Stock victory, while Shawn Burns became the first driver to pickup an “E” mod win under the new POWRi Midwest Mods banner.

B-Mods – 11 Entries

A Feature – 20 Laps

Sturgis Streeter was impressive in the main event as he hounded race-long leader and one of the all-time winningest CMS drivers, Terry Schultz, for the entire distance of the main event. Streeter made his winning move late in the race and captured his first-ever CMS victory in an exciting finish over Schultz and many-time champion Jacob Ebert.

1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[1]; 3. 5-Jacob Ebert[5]; 4. 88-Derek Nevels[6]; 5. 12C-Steven Clancy[4]; 6. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[8]; 7. 28S-Bill Small[7]; 8. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[9]; 9. (DNF) 9-Don Marrs[2]; 10. (DNS) 15J-Jake Fetterman; 11. (DNS) 05-Jeremy Lile

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 9-Don Marrs[2]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[4]; 3. 12C-Steven Clancy[6]; 4. 28S-Bill Small[5]; 5. R33-Austen Raybourn[3]; 6. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 7B-Terry Schultz[4]; 2. 5-Jacob Ebert[1]; 3. 88-Derek Nevels[2]; 4. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[3]; 5. 15J-Jake Fetterman[5]

POWRi Super Stock – 8 Entries

A Feature – 20 Laps

Blaine Ewing also added his name to the first-time winners’ list on Saturday with an impressive run over veteran Marc Carter in Super Stock action. Ironically, Ewing was driving a car recently repaired by Carter that was involved in a crash at another venue. Although Carter was at times faster than Ewing, he could not find a way around for the victory as Ewing drove a masterful race for the victory over Carter and John Brooks.

1. 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. 21-Jay Prevete[6]; 4. 27-John Brooks[2]; 5. X15-Robert Ruff II[4]; 6. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[7]; 7. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daughtery[8]; 8. (DNS) G1-Nick Gibson

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. G1-Nick Gibson[1]; 4. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 27-John Brooks[1]; 2. X15-Robert Ruff II[3]; 3. 21-Jay Prevete[2]; 4. 07D-Mike Daughtery[4]

Lighting Sprints – 8 Entries

A Feature – 12 Laps

Tom Brown used an absolutely dominating performance to capture the first POWRi Lightning Sprint victory of the season. Jeff Bard and Chase Fischer had a close race for the duration for the runner-up spot with Bard eventually emerging as the second-place finisher over Fischer. Lightning Sprints return to CMS as guest class on Saturday, May 7.

1. B20-Tom Brown[1]; 2. 71C-Jeff Bard[2]; 3. 22-Chase Fischer[6]; 4. 27R-Trice Roden[5]; 5. 7-Tyler Johnson[7]; 6. 01-Bobby Layne[3]; 7. 91-Mike Tindell[8]; 8. (DNF) 10-Chasity Younger[4]

Heat 1 – 6 Laps

1. B20-Tom Brown[4]; 2. 71C-Jeff Bard[2]; 3. 01-Bobby Layne[3]; 4. 10-Chasity Younger[1]; 5. 27R-Trice Roden[7]; 6. 22-Chase Fischer[6]; 7. 7-Tyler Johnson[8]; 8. 91-Mike Tindell[5]

Pure Stocks – 12 Entries

A Feature – 15 Laps

Another close margin of victory came in the Pure Stock division as Leroy Morrison drove hard for the victory in holding off defending champion Spencer Reiff for the win. Reiff stayed close the entire distance and at times pressured Morrison hard for the victory but in the end, Morrison claimed the victory ahead of Reiff and Conrad Workman, who advanced from sixth on the grid to finish third.

1. 50-Leroy Morrison[2]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]; 3. 24W-Conrad Workman[6]; 4. 5C-Charles Norman[8]; 5. (DNF) 3J-Jerett Evans[5]; 6. (DNF) 53K-Larry Norris[7]; 7. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 8. (DNF) 01-Kristina Wyatt[12]; 9. (DNF) 27-Jason Ryun[1]; 10. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[9]; 11. (DNS) 32S-Derek Scott; 12. (DNS) M87-Mallory Stiffler

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 50-Leroy Morrison[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 3. 3J-Jerett Evans[4]; 4. 53K-Larry Norris[3]; 5. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[5]; 6. (DNF) 32S-Derek Scott[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 3. 24W-Conrad Workman[1]; 4. 5C-Charles Norman[2]; 5. 01-Kristina Wyatt[6]; 6. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 6 Entries

A Feature – 15 Laps

Shawn Burns had recorded several “E” mod victories at CMS when the class appeared as a guest division. On Saturday, Burns became the first driver to claim victory under the new POWRi Midwest Mod banner. Burns was strong throughout the event leading the way. Dustin Dennison drove a consistent race and did his best to stay close to Burns in settling for second, while Brian Meyer recorded his best-ever CMS finish in third. Meyer is the son of former CMS champion Dave Meyer of Concordia.

1. 28-Shawn Burns[3]; 2. 17J-Dustin Dennison[4]; 3. 9-Brian Meyer[6]; 4. (DNF) 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[5]; 5. (DNF) 59R-Logan Rash[1]; 6. (DNF) 87D-Jeff Duncan[2]

Heat – 8 Laps

1. 87D-Jeff Duncan[1]; 2. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 3. 28-Shawn Burns[4]; 4. 17J-Dustin Dennison[2]; 5. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[6]; 6. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[3]

Racing continues next Saturday, April 30, with B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwestern Mods on the program. Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admissions at 5, hot laps at 7, and racing to follow.

The 2022 schedule is available on the website. Weekly racing includes unsanctioned B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, unsanctioned Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Mods. Rules may be found for the POWRi divisions at www.powri.com, and www.centralmissourispeedway.net for B-Mods and Pure Stocks. Drivers wishing to compete for POWRi national points for the POWRi-sanctioned divisions should visit www.powri.com under the STOCK/MOD link to complete the separate registration forms.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

Upcoming Events:

April 30 – Race #3 – Weekly Racing in All Classes

May 7 – Race #4 – Comfort Inn Race Night – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints

May 14 – Race #5 – Seeburg Muffler 3rd Annual SLMR Late Model Rumble, plus Weekly Racing for All Classes

May 21 – Race #6 – Weekly Racing in All Classes

Friday, May 27 – Practice Night 5:30 to 8:30, ALL pit passes $25, free grandstand admission.

Saturday, May 28 – Race #7 – 2nd Annual POWRi Lightning Sprint Nationals, $1,000-to-Win Super Stocks, Plus, B-Mods and Midwest Mods (No Track Points in any class, Pure Stocks off)

Sunday, May 29 – Race #8 – Special Events – $2,000-to-Win B-Mods, $1,000-to-Win Super Stocks, 2nd Annual POWRi Lightning Sprint Nationals, plus Pure Stocks (No Track Points in any class, Midwest Mods off)