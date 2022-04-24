Chase Briscoe dashes to USCS Shootout at the Short Track finale victory at Talladega

Chase Briscoe

Eastaboga, AL – April 23, 2022 – NASCAR Cup Series driver, Chase Briscoe from Mitchell, Indiana in his Mihindra

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for 4/23/2022 at Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Sprint Cars 19 Entries

Feature 30 Laps

1. 14B-Chase Briscoe[1]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 3. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[4]; 5. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[6]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 7. 14M-Jordon Mallett[8]; 8. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[9]; 9. 10L-Landon Britt[7]; 10. 8-Brad Bowden[12]; 11. 1A-Lee Moore[11]; 12. 28-Jeff Willingham[10]; 13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[19]; 14. 9-CJ Miller[16]; 15. 33-Joe Larkin[13]; 16. 21-Spencer Meredith[18]; 17. 83-Bob Auld[17]; 18. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[14]; 19. 51-Matt Linder[15]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 14B-Chase Briscoe[2]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[1]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 4. 67-Hayden Martin[5]; 5. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 6. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:06.483

1. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[1]; 2. 67-Hayden Martin[3]; 3. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[2]; 4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]; 5. 8-Brad Bowden[7]; 6. 9-CJ Miller[5]; 7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[4]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 2. 14B-Chase Briscoe[3]; 3. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 4. 14M-Jordon Mallett[6]; 5. 51-Matt Linder[4]; 6. 83-Bob Auld[5]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 3. 1A-Lee Moore[2]; 4. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[1]; 5. 33-Joe Larkin[6]; 6. 21-Spencer Meredith[5]

