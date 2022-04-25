Brandon Sheppard Records $15k Payday at Atomic



Rocket1 Racing Back in Action on Tuesday and Wednesday



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/25/22) – Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard made history on Saturday night in World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series action at Atomic Speedway. Not only did the team record the $15,000 victory, but with the triumph Sheppard tied Josh Richards atop the all-time series win list with 78-career trips to Victory Lane.

The victory was the team’s first of the year in WoO action and was the fifth overall on the season with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Additionally, the redeeming triumph came one night after Sheppard’s apparent runner-up finish was nixed by a post-race tech infraction at the Ohio oval.

“Hopefully we can keep some speed going here and hopefully pass the droop rule (inspection) afterwards,” Sheppard said with his sly smile. “Friday night’s disqualification was just a really random deal, and if anything it just inspired us to work that much harder on Saturday, and we got the win.”

In regards to tying former Rocket1 Racing pilot, Josh Richards at top the World of Outlaws’ all-time win list, Sheppard admitted his accomplishments with the series have surpassed his wildest dreams.

“I would’ve liked to hope (to someday become the all-time winningest WoO driver), but you just never know,” said Sheppard, the four-time and defending WoO champion. “When I started my dad and my grandpa gave me everything I needed to get going, and I’m just thankful for them and for Mark Richards for picking me up back in 2012.”

The World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series returned to action on Friday evening at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) with Brandon Sheppard and the Rocket 1 Racing team on hand at the 4/10-mile oval for opening round of the two-day event.

With 35 Late Models entered, Sheppard claimed the Slick Woody’s Quick Time Award in qualifying with a 13.310-second lap before placing first in his heat. Unable to overtake polesitter Tyler Erb late in the 40-lap feature, Sheppard crossed the line in second but was later disqualified in post-race tech for a droop rule infraction. He was credited with a 25th-place finish.

On Saturday, Brandon secured a spot in the redraw with a convincing heat race victory. Rolling off third for the feature, Sheppard stole the lead from Max Blair on lap 17 and led the remainder of the 50-lapper to capture Rocket1 Racing’s fifth win of the season and the $15,000 paycheck. He finished ahead of Dennis Erb Jr., Max Blair, Gordy Gundaker, and Devin Moran.

His 78th-career World of Outlaws triumph now ties him atop the list with Josh Richards.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.WoOLMS.com .

Rocket1 Racing returns to action on Tuesday and Wednesday with a Castrol FloRacing Night in America double dip in Ohio and Indiana. The team will enter $22,022-to-win programs on Tuesday at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) and on Wednesday at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway.

For more information on the events, please visit www.FloSeries.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)