Johnny Scott Tops Lucas Oil Spring Nationals Opener at Lucas Oil Speedway



Stormy Scott Bags Podium Finish in Weekend Opener



LAS CRUCES, N.M. (04/25/22) – Johnny Scott raced to his second victory of the 2022 season on Friday night in his Rancho Milagro Racing No. 1st Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model.

He held off a hard-charging Jason Papich to score the $5,000 victory, while Stormy Scott crossed the finish line in third.

“We kind of hit on some stuff over there at Wichita (81 Speedway) and we have kind of been sticking to that,” commented Johnny Scott. “I’ve got to thank my brother, without him I wouldn’t be here because he keeps me in the loop and tells me what I probably should run. As well, I’ve got to thank my crew guys Levi, Ricky, and Little Buddy they work hard on this car, and heck Stormy’s crew they help a lot too. It’s a racing team.”

On Friday evening, Scott Brothers Racing pilots Johnny and Stormy Scott returned to action with the Lucas Oil Midwest LateModel Racing Association (MLRA) at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) for the opening round of the two-day MLRA Spring Nationals.

After topping the 36-car field in time trials and winning his heat race, Johnny led flag-to-flag in the 30-lap feature to complete the clean sweep of the program. His second win of the season and fourth-career MLRA triumph came ahead of Jason Papich, his brother Stormy, Chris Simpson, and Cole Wells. He earned $5,000.

The following night, Johnny finished third in his heat race, while Stormy grabbed the fourth-and-final transfer in his eight-lapper. With $7,000 on the line in the feature, Johnny dropped one position to finish 11th while Stormy improved one spot to place 14th.

Next on tap for Scott Brothers Racing is a pair of $22,022-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America events in Ohio and Indiana. Action opens on Tuesday at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway before shifting to Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Wednesday.

