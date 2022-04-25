Lake Ozark Speedway Ready For ASCS Warrior And Sooner Return

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (April 25, 2022) A massive weekend of Sprint Car racing is next at Lake Ozark Speedway with the Frost Breaker Nationals on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.

The 2022 opener for the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the tour will go head-to-head with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Not the only Sprint Cars on the docket, both nights include Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars. Saturday’s program will also include POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints.

Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Lane in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track, including advance ticket sales, can be found at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net. On-site camping is available. Call (417) 399-5756 for details.

Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30 will let teams in starting at 1:00 P.M. Grandstands open at 5:00 P.M. with cars on track at 6:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 per day for adults, $17 for Military, $10 for Youth (7-13), and free for Kids six and under. Pit Passes are $40 per night.

ASCS Sooner and Warrior events are streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).