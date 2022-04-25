Tyler Erb Secures $10,000 Outlaws Victory at Atomic

Four-Race Week on Tap for Best Performance Motorsports

ST. MARYS, Ohio (04/25/22) – Tyler Erb continued his recent hot hand with another triumph on Friday night. His latest trip to the Winner’s Circle was worth $10,000 and came at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway in his Bulk Material Lift / M&W Transport No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The win pushed the team’s 2022 victory total to three.

“Got the ‘W’ Friday night and got the flat tire Saturday night,” Erb quipped. “I’m really proud of where our team is at right now. We struggled a little bit there during Speedweeks but since then we’ve turned the heat up. We have so many great people, who support this team and never give up on us, and I thank them all. We got a big week of racing in front of us, and we are ready to go chase some big checks.”

On Friday evening, Best Performance Motorsports pilot Tyler Erb visited Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) to compete in a doubleheader weekend with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series.

In a field of 35 cars, Erb clocked in second-fastest in his group before cruising to a heat race win. Receiving the pole position for the feature via the redraw, Tyler fended off fellow front-row starter Brandon Sheppard for the duration of the 40-lap affair to claim his third win of the season and his third-career series triumph.

Leading flag-to-flag, Erb pocketed the $10,000 prize ahead of Josh Rice, Tanner English, Dennis Erb Jr., and Jacob Hawkins.

The following night, Tyler’s second-place finish in his heat race promoted him into the redraw. Starting the $15,000-to-win finale in eighth, Erb suffered a flat right-rear tire in the closing laps that dropped him back to 20th when the checkered flag flew.

Full results from the weekend’s action as well as complete standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

Best Performance Motorsports is locked and loaded for a busy week of racing, which includes four races in five days across Ohio and Illinois. The chaotic swing roars to life with a pair of $22,022-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America events on Tuesday and Wednesday at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) and Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway.

The team will then be idle on Thursday before resuming Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competition on Friday and Saturday with trips to Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) and Macon (Ill.) Speedway.

Tyler is currently third in the latest LOLMDS standings.

For more information on the week’s slate of racing action, please visit www.FloSeries.com and www.LucasDirt.com .



Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, Bulk Material Lift, Gaier’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, M&W Transport, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Tire, Terbo Threads, Lucas Oil, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, K-B Carbs, GottaRace.com, Precision Racing Components, Beyea Headers, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, Central Coast Tires, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Best Performance Motorsports please visit the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com and www.TylerErb.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/bestperformancemotorsports/, www.twitter.com/BPMotorsports1.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)