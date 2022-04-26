Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series kicks off this Saturday, along with Kids Power Wheel races

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 26, 2022) – The Hermitage Lumber Late Model division will be in the spotlight on Saturday as the first of 11 Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series programs takes to the track at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Weekly Championship Series Spring Opener Presented by Ozarks Fox will see the Late Models going 25 laps in their feature for $1,000 to win, courtesy of Hickamo Country Store.

Joining the Late Models will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

This week also will mark the start of a new Kids Power Wheel initiative involving youngsters ages 3-9 during intermission. The kids will race on the front straightaway during intermission, navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

“Involving the kids is something we’re striving for,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “I think this is another way to spark their interest in the sport and give them a little more fun and an early taste of being involved in the sport in a safe way.”

The youngsters can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. Other Kids Power Wheel nights are scheduled for May 21, June 18, July 30 and Aug. 27. Points will be tabulated and a mini-season-champion crowned along with the four regular Weekly Racing Series classes on Aug. 27.

One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the 24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

“We want to keep this fun and safe for the kids. It’s free for them to race, all they need are their own cars and admission tickets,” Lorton said.

This also is the third year of the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Prior to each dirt-track racing program this season, flagman Mike Striegel will lead a pit tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

Piit gates and grandstands open at 4 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Admission:

Advance discount tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $12

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass (click here for more information) – $35

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or get ticket information for the Show-Me 100 or any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.