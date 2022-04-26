Rocket1 Racing to Pursue ’22 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship

Four-Race Week Awaits Team



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/26/22) – Rocket1 Racing is embarking on a new journey. The team has announced that they will be pursuing the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) championship with their driver, Brandon Sheppard.

The Illinois racer currently resides atop the latest LOLMDS standings in the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“The past few years we’ve come out of Speedweeks either atop the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) points or near the top of the standings. This year was the same, and after Speedweeks we had a meeting as a team to discuss if we wanted to try something different this year, and it was a unanimous decision to go after the Lucas Oil title,” said team owner Mark Richards. “The World Racing Group and the World of Outlaws have been great to us over the past several years, and we are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us. We’re just to a point that it was time to shuffle the deck and try something new, and who knows, next year we might be back chasing a World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.”

Brandon Sheppard is off to a fast start to the year in the team’s potent No. 1 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, already collecting four victories. He currently holds a 15-point advantage atop the latest series standings.

“I think the most exciting aspect for our team is that we’ll get to run some events and visit some tracks this year that either we haven’t been to in a long time or maybe we’ve never even been to. We are going to put everything we’ve got into getting our first Lucas Oil championship this year,” Richards concluded.

The team is set to embark on a busy week. Rocket1 Racing returns to action on Tuesday and Wednesday with a Castrol FloRacing Night in America double dip in Ohio and Indiana. The team will enter $22,022-to-win programs on Tuesday at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) and on Wednesday at Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway.

Action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resumes this Friday and Saturday with a trip to Sheppard’s home state. On Friday, April 29 a $12,000-to-win program is slated for Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.), and a $15,000 winner’s share is on the line on Saturday, April 30 at Macon (Ill.) Speedway.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)