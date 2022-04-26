BUCKEYE STATE BOUND: World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Ohio with Sharon Doubleheader

The Series will race three times at the Hartford, OH Facility in 2022

HARTFORD, OH – April 26, 2022 – A Memorial Day weekend spectacular is on tap as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH, May 27-28.

The iconic 3/8-mile track hosts The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet three times in 2022—the first two coming at the end of May.

A 40-lap, $10,000-to-win CASE Construction Equipment Feature kicks the weekend off on Friday, May 27. On Saturday, May 28, the Series returns for a 60-lap weekend finale with $20,000 on the line. One driver could walk away with $30,000 if they sweep the weekend.

The RUSH Sprint Cars are joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models on Friday, while the RUSH Sportsman Mods join the action on Saturday.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3vb44TZ

Last August, fans witnessed a thrill ride in the Series’ only appearance at the Ohio facility as Kyle Larson held off a monstrous challenge from Ryan Gustin to win his second career World of Outlaws Feature.

Previous Sharon Speedway Winners

2021- Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019- Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 30

2010- Darrell Lanigan on July 29

2009- Tim Fuller on July 25

2008- Donnie Moran on July 26

2007- Chub Frank on July 28

2006- Rick Eckert on July 8

2004- Davey Johnson on June 26

“The Reaper” hopes for redemption when he returns on Memorial Day Weekend, still searching for his first career Series triumph.

Gustin is joined by current points leader Dennis Erb Jr., who’s off to his best start in World of Outlaws history, scoring a win and five top-fives in the first 10 races of the season.

Chasing the Carpentersville, IL driver in the standings is Pennsylvania’s Max Blair, who also has a win in 2022. He’s currently second in points—44 points behind Erb.

Bear Lake, PA driver Boom Briggs is another driver to watch on Memorial Day weekend after a sixth-place finish in 2021.

A stout field of regional competitors will also be on hand to try and keep the World of Outlaws drivers from winning on their home turf. That includes the return of Dirty Dozen original Chub Frank.

“Chubzilla” scored a top-ten in last year’s event and his veteran knowledge could be key to finding Victory Lane at the track, like his win there in 2007.

Don’t miss a weekend of high-octane action at Sharon Speedway as The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to the Buckeye State.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.