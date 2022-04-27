A Modern Classic: USAC Silver Crown Season Opens Sunday at Terre Haute

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Terre Haute, Indiana (April 27, 2022)………A classic track with a new look. A classic racing series with a new beginning.

After a four-year absence, the Sumar Classic returns for the 19th running this Sunday, May 1, at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track for the 2022 USAC Silver Crown season opener.

The scene of 36 champ cars will be at the forefront against the backdrop of a staggering amount of refurbishment to the grand ol’ half-mile dirt oval at the Vigo County Fairgrounds, including a new nine-foot high guardrail, fresh paint, plus tower, bathroom and concession stand upgrades, you know, the works.

A field of 36 is the largest anticipated lineup of cars and drivers for the Sumar since the 1997 event, just a quarter-century ago, if you’re counting. The tradition of the Sumar Classic – named after the wives of Terre Haute businessmen and Sumar Special car owners Chapman Root and Don Smith (Sue and Mary) – began in 1995, and few editions since have had the same type of anticipation as this Sunday’s running.

THE WILL TO COMPETE, THE THRILL TO REPEAT!

Five past Sumar Classic winners are among the bunch, all of whom are one-time winners. In fact, there have been 14 different race winners in the past 14 runnings of the event dating back to 1999.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2020 series champion, turned in a winning performance in the most recent Sumar Classic, held in 2018, which was his fourth start in the event.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) made the winning move with seven laps remaining to capture the 2016 race and has finished inside the top-five in all four of his Sumar Classic starts. The victory made him the first son of a past USAC Silver Crown winner (Chuck Leary) to win a race of his own.

Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) will become the first reigning USAC Silver Crown driving champion to compete with the #1 on his ride this Sunday as he too goes for a second career Sumar Classic win after winning back in 2014. He’s finished inside the top-10 in all seven of his event starts.

Shane Cockrum’s first half-mile dirt Silver Crown win came in 2015 at the Sumar Classic. The veteran of five Sumar starts from Benton, Ill. will be one to watch for after winning last year’s dirt season opener at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway.

Parma, Michigan’s Brian Tyler owns 10 Sumar Classic starts, but none since 2012. His 2004 Sumar Classic victory came after he transferred through the qualifying race, then charged from 22nd place on the grid to win, the furthest back any driver has started and done so.

AH, HA, HA, HA, IS THE STREAK GOING TO BE STAYIN’ ALIVE, STAYIN’ ALIVE?

There’s a number of drivers aiming to keep the streak of first-time Sumar Classic winners alive on Sunday, including Brady Bacon, Jerry Coons Jr., Chase Stockon and Logan Seavey, who have all won at Terre Haute in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition.

At the Sumar, Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has made four starts, finishing a best of 4th in 2016. Coons (Tucson, Ariz.) has made more Sumar Classic starts than anybody in the field with 13th but would love to notch a first triumph in the event after runner-up finishes in both 2008 and 2012. Stockon’s most recent, and only, Sumar start came in 2015, finishing 11th. Meanwhile, USAC Silver Crown racing’s 2021 Rookie of the Year and two-time series feature winner, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), will be making his Sumar Classic debut.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.), making his debut for the new Hodges Motorsports team, has made eight Sumar starts, taking 2nd in 2006. Veteran Terry Babb (Decatur, Ill.) made has made two Sumar starts, one of which resulted in his best career Silver Crown finish, a 4th in 2010. Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) has five starts, but none since 2010, and collected solid 5th place finishes in the event back in 2002-2003. Eric Gordon (Greenfield, Ind.) is the lone driver who can boast having competed in the first Sumar Classic in 1995, finishing 11th, the best of his four career starts in the event.

Returning to the Sumar grid are Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) who earned a 12th in 2018; Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, Ill.) finished 12th in 2014; Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.) was 13th in 2018; David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wis.) collected a 13th in 2016; Bill Rose (Plainfield, Ind.) snagged a 16th in 2017; Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa) placed 17th in 2014; Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, Mo.), making his first Sumar appearance since 2005, was 18th in 2002; and Travis Welpott (Pendleton, Ind.) recorded a 19th back in 2018.

SUMAR VETERANS, SOME ARE ROOKIES

Just because you’ve never been in a Sumar Classic doesn’t mean you can’t win it, although it’s been rare. Donnie Beechler (1995) and Josh Wise (2005) are the only drivers to win in their first start in the event.

Five drivers, in fact, are aiming to make their first ever Silver Crown series start on Sunday. That includes 2021 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Champion Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif) for the Hans Lein-owned team which won the pole for the Sumar in 2018 with driver Tyler Courtney. Current USAC National Sprint Car point leader Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) is entered for his first foray in the big cars with Nolen Racing, which won the 1998 and 2002 installments of the Sumar Classic with driver Tony Elliott.

Florida sprint car champion Tommy Nichols (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) will make his first Silver Crown appearance since DNQ’ing at Tennessee’s Memphis Motorsports Park in 1998 and aims to qualify for his first main event start on Sunday. Signing in for their first ever Silver Crown race is 2006 Paragon (Ind.) Speedway sprint car track champion Gregg Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.) as well as Eldora Speedway’s four-time late model and two-time modified titlist, Brian Ruhlman (Clarklake, Mich.) as well as northern Indiana’s pavement winged sprint car vet Tom Paterson (Argos, Ind.).

SUMAR ROOKIES, SERIES VETS WHO’VE GOT THE JETS

They’ll be joined by a slew of Silver Crown experienced drivers who find themselves among the Sumar Classic’s 2022 Rookie class. The 2021 USAC National Most Improved Driver Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) has been a regular contender for a win on the Silver Crown trail as has been USAC National Midget and Sprint Car winner Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) who makes his return to the series for a first career Sumar appearance.

Dave Peperak (Clinton, Ind.) is a former USAC National Sprint Car track record holder at Terre Haute but is fairly new to the Silver Crown cars. He’s joined by Dallas Hewitt (Troy, Ohio), nephew of 1999 Sumar winner Jack Hewitt. Korey Weyant (Springfield, Ill.) is the great nephew of Terre Haute’s 1955 Hut Hundred midget winner, Chuck Weyant.

Sumar Classic first-timers also include the likes of Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.), Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.) and series full-timer Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pa.). Ronnie Wuerdeman (Cincinnati, Ohio) returns to the fold after a devastating Williams Grove crash last year sidelined his car for the remainder of the season. Chris Fetter (Troy, Mo.) is back in action as is Danny Long (Bonne Terre, Mo.), a Vietnam War veteran who is the most veteran driver in the field at 72 years old.

THE DETAILS

It all begins Sunday, May 1, at the Terre Haute Action Track in western Indiana. Pits open at 1pm Eastern with the front gates opening at 2pm, the drivers meeting at 4pm and practice beginning at 5pm, followed by Fatheadz Qualifying, the last chance qualifying race and the 100-lap Sumar Classic feature event.

Tickets are $30 for the grandstands, $20 for the infield and $35 for the pits. Kids age 10 and under are free!

The 19th running of the Sumar Classic can be watched live and on-demand on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3u7ID2N

SUMAR CLASSIC ENTRY LIST: (38 Entries)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

1 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Dyson Racing)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables)

10 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 (R) EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

26 (R) TOMMY NICHOLS/Wesley Chapel, FL (Sam Pierce)

27 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Daigh-Phillips Motorsports)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 (R) GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

33 (R) RONNIE WUERDEMAN/Cincinnati, OH (Wuerdeman Family Racing)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

49 (R) BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Five Three Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Motorsports)

55 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Patty Bateman)

57 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

66 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

69 (R) CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

71 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports)

74 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hodges Motorsports)

77 (R) DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

88 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

89 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 (R) BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Hans Lein)

99 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong)

110 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (DMW Motorsports)

111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

199 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1980: Gary Bettenhausen (11/2)

1995: Donnie Beechler (7/7)

1996: Kevin Thomas (7/5)

1997: Donnie Beechler (7/4)

1998: Tony Elliott (7/3)

1999: Jack Hewitt (9/17)

2002: Tony Elliott (6/1)

2003: J.J. Yeley (6/14)

2004: Brian Tyler (6/5)

2005: Josh Wise (6/4)

2006: Bud Kaeding (8/5)

2008: Dave Darland (7/23)

2010: Levi Jones (10/9)

2012: Bobby East (10/13)

2014: Kody Swanson (4/6)

2015: Shane Cockrum (7/2)

2016: C.J. Leary (4/3)

2017: Chris Windom (4/2)

2018: Justin Grant (4/29)

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

2-Donnie Beechler & Tony Elliott

1-Gary Bettenhausen, Shane Cockrum, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, C.J. Leary, Kody Swanson, Kevin Thomas, Brian Tyler, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1 Lap – 6/4/2005 – Josh Wise – 20.139 – 89.379 mph

10 Laps – 7/3/1998 – Derek Davidson – 3:40.40 – 81.670 mph

15 Laps – 6/5/2004 – Cary Faas – 5:47.78 – 77.635 mph

100 Laps – 4/3/2016 – C.J. Leary – 44:20.125 – 67.666 mph

PAST USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1980 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 2. Johnny Parsons (11), 3. Ken Schrader (1), 4. Larry Dickson (12), 5. Pancho Carter (6), 6. Rich Vogler (20), 7. Larry Rice (14), 8. Sheldon Kinser (9), 9. Jim McElreath (5), 10. Tom Bigelow (3), 11. Steve Cannon (15), 12. Steve Chassey (7), 13. Jerry Weeks (22), 14. Larry Gates (18), 15. Billy Engelhart (17), 16. Joe Saldana (8), 17. Eddie Leavitt (13), 18. Steve Kinser (4), 19. Chris Cumberworth (19), 20. Bobby Olivero (10), 21. Paul Pitzer (16), 22. Kramer Williamson (21). 50:37.20

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Donnie Beechler (15), 2. Jack Hewitt (17), 3. Jimmy Sills (6), 4. Rocky Hodges (19), 5. Kenny Irwin Jr. (24), 6. Tony Stewart (3), 7. Richard Griffin (14), 8. Chuck Gurney (4), 9. Robby Flock (1), 10. Cary Faas (20), 11. Eric Gordon (10), 12. Brian Hayden (23), 13. Jack Runyon (9), 14. Dave Darland (16), 15. Lee Dunn (21), 16. Kevin Thomas (2), 17. Jon Stanbrough (11), 18. Brad Noffsinger (8), 19. Tony Elliott (5), 20. Ron Shuman (18), 21. Kevin Doty (13), 22. Mark Cassella (12), 23. Johnny Parsons (22), 24. Dan Drinan (7). 50:41.55

1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas (12), 2. Jimmy Sills (11), 3. Tony Stewart (7), 4. Tony Elliott (8), 5. Cory Kruseman (3), 6. Chuck Gurney (13), 7. Dave Darland (17), 8. Kevin Doty (15), 9. Jon Stanbrough (23), 10. Jim Keeker (24), 11. Richard Griffin (21), 12. Brad Marvel (19), 13. Kenny Irwin Jr. (2), 14. Johnny Parsons (18), 15. Rip Williams (22), 16. Kenny Jacobs (6), 17. Mark Cassella (14), 18. Jack Hewitt (16), 19. Donnie Beechler (1), 20. John Heydenreich (20), 21. Bill Rose (9), 22. Cary Faas (3), 23. Bill Baue (4), 24. Robby Flock (10). NT

1997 FEATURE (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Donnie Beechler (1), 2. Kevin Thomas (9), 3. Jimmy Sills (3), 4. Dave Darland (17), 5. Russ Gamester (13), 6. Brian Tyler (24), 7. Robby Flock (12), 8. Brian Gerster (4), 9. Derek Davidson (21), 10. Wally Pankratz (7), 11. Brian Hayden (11), 12. Tony Elliott (18), 13. Chuck Leary (15), 14. Tony Stewart (8), 15. Tim Clark (6), 16. Ryan Newman (23), 17. Jack Hewitt (19), 18. Jason Leffler (14), 19. Terry Pletch (10), 20. Cary Faas (2), 21. Jimmy Kite (5), 22. J.J. Yeley (16), 23. Chuck Gurney (20), 24. Johnny Parsons (22). NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Elliott (2), 2. J.J. Yeley (3), 3. Brian Tyler (5), 4. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (4), 5. Todd Kane (11), 6. Ryan Newman (18), 7. Wally Pankratz (10), 8. Kevin Doty (14), 9. Robby Flock (7), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (20), 11. Derek Davidson (15), 12. Jason Leffler (12), 13. Dave Darland (9), 14. Lou Cicconi Jr. (21), 15. Kenneth Nichols (24), 16. Tracy Hines (6), 17. Jimmy Sills (16), 18. Jack Hewitt (1), 19. Eric Gordon (19), 20. Bill Rose (23), 21. Kevin Thomas (22), 22. Russ Gamester (8), 23. Donnie Beechler (13), 24. Aaron Mosley (17). NT

1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (3), 2. Dave Darland (7), 3. Jimmy Sills (9), 4. Greg Wilson (23), 5. Brad Noffsinger (1), 6. Tony Elliott (4), 7. Todd Kane (15), 8. Ryan Newman (21), 9. Brad Fox (20), 10. Jay Drake (13), 11. Tracy Hines (8), 12. Dave Steele (12), 13. Paul White (22), 14. Cory Kruseman (10), 15. Eric Gordon (16), 16. Craig Dori (25), 17. Brian Tyler (17), 18. Tom Capie (24), 19. Russ Gamester (5), 20. Dane Carter (26), 21. J.J. Yeley (2), 22. Jason Leffler (19), 23. Bill Rose (14), 24. Donnie Beechler (6), 25. Rick Treadway (11), 26. Johnny Parsons (18). 55:58.18

2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Elliott (14), 2. J.J. Yeley (4), 3. Tracy Hines (3), 4. Kevin Huntley (18), 5. Matt Westfall (17), 6. Rich Tobias Jr. (11), 7. John Starks (21), 8. Gary Hieber (19), 9. Jason McCord (6), 10. Jonathan Vennard (13), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 12. Randy Bateman (20), 13. Dave Darland (9), 14. John Heydenreich (16), 15. Dave Steele (12), 16. Derek Davidson (1), 17. Russ Gamester (15), 18. Kyle Steffens (5), 19. Dane Carter (22), 20. Jay Drake (10), 21. Nick Lundgreen (8), 22. Jack Hewitt (24), 23. Paul White (25), 24. Aaron Fike (7), 25. Jim Mills (23), 26. Jason Leffler (26). NT

2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (3), 2. Kevin Huntley (2), 3. Dave Darland (6), 4. Paul White (16), 5. Matt Westfall (19), 6. Dave Steele (18), 7. Brian Tyler (15), 8. Levi Jones (9), 9. Jason McCord (17), 10. Rich Tobias Jr. (7), 11. Tyler Walker (14), 12. Teddy Beach (10), 13. Eric Gordon (5), 14. Jerry Nemire (22), 15. Jay Drake (1), 16. David Bridges (26), 17. Tracy Hines (4), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 19. Jonathan Vennard (12), 20. Daryl Campbell (24), 21. Craig Dori (23), 22. John Heydenreich (13), 23. Nick Lundgreen (21), 24. Brad Noffsinger (11), 25. Russ Gamester (20), 26. Tony Elliott (25). NT

2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (22), 2. Levi Jones (1), 3. Dave Darland (3), 4. Cory Kruseman (23), 5. Bud Kaeding (4), 6. Donnie Beechler (12), 7. Dave Steele (20), 8. Tony Elliott (10), 9. Jon Stanbrough (2), 10. Jay Drake (16), 11. John Heydenreich (25), 12. Rob Chaney (11), 13. Shane Hollingsworth (19), 14. Russ Gamester (9), 15. Boston Reid (15), 16. Tom Capie (26), 17. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (28), 18. Jim Moughan (27), 19. Paul White (17), 20. Aaron Fike (5), 21. Jason McCord (24), 22. Aaron Pierce (7), 23. Matt Westfall (6), 24. Tracy Hines (8), 25. Rich Tobias Jr. (13), 26. Kyle Wissmiller (29), 27. Teddy Beach (14), 28. Kevin Huntley (18), 29. Cary Faas (21). NT

2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Josh Wise (1), 2. Brian Tyler (20), 3. Dave Darland (2), 4. Jon Stanbrough (7), 5. Jesse Hockett (3), 6. Levi Jones (8), 7. Bud Kaeding (9), 8. Kevin Huntley (15), 9. Aaron Pierce (10), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 11. Jay Drake (5), 12. Tom Capie (25), 13. Teddy Beach (19), 14. Russ Gamester (24), 15. Nick Lundgreen (13), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (27), 17. Paul White (17), 18. John Heydenreich (14), 19. Rich Tobias Jr. (16), 20. Matt Westfall (23), 21. Dave Steele (21), 22. Tom Hessert III (12), 23. Jason McCord (6), 24. Shane Hollingsworth (18), 25. Mat Neely (22), 26. Tony Elliott (11), 27. Kyle Steffens (26). NT

2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bud Kaeding (2), 2. Shane Cottle (3), 3. Levi Jones (11), 4. Dickie Gaines (9), 5. Tom Capie (26), 6. Chris Urish (23), 7. Jay Drake (14), 8. Cole Carter (24), 9. Justin Allgaier (19), 10. Shane Hollingsworth (10), 11. Aaron Pierce (17), 12. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (25), 13. Mat Neely (5), 14. Ron Gregory (6), 15. Jon Stanbrough (13), 16. Russ Gamester (15), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 18. John Heydenreich (1), 19. Dave Darland (8), 20. Mitch Wissmiller (22), 21. Josh Wise (7), 22. Donnie Beechler (12), 23. Brian Tyler (16), 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20), 25. Jeff Swindell (21), 26. Steve Buckwalter (18). NT

2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 3. Shane Cottle (11), 4. Brian Tyler (13), 5. Mat Neely (17), 6. Levi Jones (6), 7. Jesse Hockett (15), 8. Tom Capie (21), 9. Chris Urish (20), 10. Patrick Bruns (22), 11. Russ Gamester (19), 12. Craig Dori (18), 13. Kevin Huntley (16), 14. Shane Hollingsworth (5), 15. Rex Norris III (23), 16. Bud Kaeding (10), 17. Darren Hagen (14), 18. Jon Stanbrough (4), 19. Tyler Walker (8), 20. Cole Whitt (12), 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 22. Tracy Hines (2), 23. Chris Windom (9). NT

2010 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Levi Jones (2), 2. Bryan Clauson (5), 3. Shane Cottle (19), 4. Terry Babb (18), 5. Kody Swanson (24), 6. Shane Hollingsworth (10), 7. Bobby East (6), 8. Tom Capie (9), 9. Jeff Swindell (13), 10. Dave Darland (3), 11. A.J. Fike (12), 12. Kellen Conover (28), 13. Tanner Swanson (21), 14. Todd Kane (20), 15. Bud Kaeding (4), 16. Jon Stanbrough (1), 17. Brian Tyler (7), 18. Russ Gamester (25), 19. Tracy Hines (11), 20. Zach Daum (16), 21. Matt Westfall (14), 22. John Heydenreich (15), 23. Mike Hess (23), 24. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 25. Justin Carver (17), 26. Derek Hagar (22), 27. Randy Bateman (26), 28. Donnie Beechler (27). NT

2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 3. Russ Gamester (11), 4. Bud Kaeding (7), 5. Tracy Hines (4), 6. Bryan Clauson (1), 7. Brian Tyler (9), 8. Robert Ballou (3), 9. Kody Swanson (6), 10. Tanner Swanson (13), 11. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 12. Dave Darland (10), 13. Shane Hollingsworth (8), 14. Shane Cottle (14). NT

2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (2), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 4. Bobby East (3), 5. Zach Daum (10), 6. Shane Cockrum (4), 7. Dave Darland (9), 8. A.J. Fike (12), 9. John Hunt (17), 10. Joe Liguori (13), 11. Jacob Wilson (14), 12. Patrick Lawson (20), 13. Chris Windom (5), 14. Aaron Pierce (7), 15. Caleb Armstrong (8), 16. Christopher Bell (11), 17. Davey Ray (15), 18. Dakota Jackson (16), 19. Taylor Ferns (18), 20. Jake Simmons (21), 21. Jarett Andretti (19). NT

2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cockrum (2), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 4. Shane Cottle (6), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Kody Swanson (1), 8. Chris Windom (10), 9. Tracy Hines (11), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 11. Chase Stockon (18), 12. Tyler Courtney (15), 13. A.J. Fike (13), 14. Jacob Wilson (17), 15. Patrick Lawson (20), 16. Terry James (21), 17. Rex Norris III (19), 18. Dave Darland (22), 19. Joey Moughan (16), 20. Aaron Pierce (12), 21. Russ Gamester (14), 22. Kent Wolters (23), 23. Austin Nemire (24), 24. Steve Buckwalter (8). NT

2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Justin Grant (1), 3. Kody Swanson (4), 4. Brady Bacon (6), 5. Chris Windom (5), 6. Shane Cottle (7), 7. Shane Cockrum (9), 8. Bryan Clauson (14), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 10. Dave Darland (8), 11. Robert Ballou (13), 12. Casey Shuman (16), 13. David Byrne (15), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (11), 15. Neil Shepherd (20), 16. Terry James (17), 17. Austin Nemire (19), 18. Terry Babb (12), 19. Steve Buckwalter (10), 20. J.C. Bland (18). 44:20.125 (New Track Record)

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (9), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Kody Swanson (1), 4. Hunter Schuerenberg (11), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (16), 6. Brady Bacon (6), 7. Dave Darland (20), 8. Damion Gardner (19), 9. Dakota Jackson (13), 10. Joss Moffatt (22), 11. Johnny Petrozelle (12), 12. Joe Liguori (14), 13. Patrick Bruns (15), 14. David Byrne (3), 15. Austin Nemire (23), 16. Bill Rose (21), 17. Steve Buckwalter (10), 18. Shane Cockrum (4), 19. Mark Smith (17), 20. Aaron Pierce (8), 21. Shane Cottle (18), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. J.C. Bland (24), 24. Casey Shuman (2). 49:16.103

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Kody Swanson (18), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Chris Windom (13), 5. C.J. Leary (4), 6. Shane Cockrum (7), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 8. Joe Liguori (21), 9. Johnny Petrozelle (12), 10. Neil Shepherd (23), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (24), 12. Austin Nemire (25), 13. Kyle Robbins (19), 14. Shane Cottle (8), 15. Jacob Wilson (10), 16. Casey Shuman (11), 17. Steve Buckwalter (20), 18. Aaron Pierce (6), 19. Travis Welpott (14), 20. David Byrne (17), 21. Joss Moffatt (16), 22. Matt Goodnight (22), 23. Coleman Gulick (9), 24. Austin Mundie (15), 25. Brady Bacon (5). NT