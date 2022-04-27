Sides Opening Seat of No. 7s for Part-Time or Full-Time World of Outlaws Opportunity

Inside Line Promotions – BARTLETT, Tenn. (April 27, 2022) – The moment of transition has arrived for Jason Sides, who is eyeing a future outside of the race car after decades behind the wheel.

The long-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competitor is opening his seat of the No. 7s for either part-time or full-time options starting next week.

“I’d rather be racing another 10 or 20 years, but my body won’t let me,” Sides said. “One knee is messed up and a hip is messed up. I can hardly get in and out of the car. I walk around like an old man. I don’t like to make excuses, but if this is what getting old is I can’t race to the level I want to.

“I’ve always envisioned being involved in racing long after my days behind the wheel. I think we’re in that transition now as we are opening up the seat.”

Sides, who is heading to race at the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash this Friday and Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., has been a veteran racer with the World of Outlaws since winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2003. He’s placed inside the top 10 in the championship standings eight times and has recorded 15 feature triumphs with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

“We have built a team that can travel the country and race with the best,” Sides said. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of success throughout the years and we’ve had other drivers come in and compete at the top level of the sport, including Tim Kaeding earning a top five at the Knoxville Nationals in back-to-back years. The pieces are in place for success and I intend to be at every event whether I’m racing or we have someone in the car.

“We are fully committed to racing with the World of Outlaws this year. If there are races when we don’t have a driver lined up I plan on competing. I’m not retiring nor am I doing a fair well tour. We’ve just reached the time when I can’t race to the level I want to and now we’re open to the idea of filling the seat with an up-and-coming driver or a veteran of the sport.”

Any driver interested in partnering with Sides Motorsports can reach out to Paul Sides by emailing Paul11j@yahoo.com.

