Tripleheader Featuring ARCA & Super Late Models May 7 In Nashville

(Nashville, TN) Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is cruising through the 2022 race season with two incredible events already in the history book and on the brink of a third as ARCA Menards Series East returns to “America’s Favorite Short Track” Saturday, May 7th.

ARCA Menards Series East will be accompanied by the North/South shootout, which will test some of the best drivers in both the Northern sanctioned ARCA/CRA Super Series and the Southern sanctioned Southern Super Series. With incredible interest from both sides we are expecting exceptional car counts wheeled by some of the best drivers in the nation. As some of the best in the sport clash in the heart of Music City for a day packed full with incredible racing action.

Also making their way to Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 7th will be the JEGS/CRA All Stars tour testing their abilities against the local Pro Late Model division. The local Pro Lats have had an incredible start to their 2022 season seeing a first time win from one of the up and coming superstars in Nashville, Hunter Wright. Also two great fields have graced the 5/8th mile oval with 35 Pro Late Models racing opening night and 27 on April 16th.

A full day of racing is set for Saturday, May 7th as ARCA Menards Series East makes its way back to Music City accompanied by the North/South Shootout Super Late Models and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour Pro Late Models. Grandstands open at 3pm Saturday, May 7th and racing begins at 5pm.

Top Stories:

*Cars and stars of ARCA Menards Series East return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

*The North/South Shootout brings some of the best Super Late Model drivers from all over the country of the country to Music City

*Top stars like William Byron, Bubba Pollard, Cole Williams, Cody Coughlin, Stephen Nasse, Sammy Smith, Daniel Dye, Chandler Smith, Michael House and many more will be competing in the North/South shootout

*Sammy Smith who won the ARCA Menards Series East Music City 200 last year will be returning to drive in both ARCA and the North/South shootout

*NASCAR Star William Byron, who has two wins this year in the Cup Series, will be making his way to Nashville for the North/South Shootout

*Chandler Smith, who now has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins, will join the strong field of competitors coming for the North/South Shootout

*2-time Pro Late Model Champion at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Cole Williams will run in both the local Pro Late Model division as well as test his luck in the North/South Shootout

*All American 400 winner and Southern Super Series star Bubba Pollard will represent the South in the upcoming North/South Shootout

*2-time Southern Super Series Champion and Winchester 400 winner Stephen Nasse will also represent the south in Saturday’s North/South Shootout

*Defending Pro Late Model Champion, Michael House, will be returning to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to also compete in the North/South Shootout

*First time winner Hunter Wright makes his way back to Nashville to try and make it back to back wins in the Pro Late Model division against some talented outsiders from the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour