Moyer Jr.  Wins COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Event at Old No. 1

Riverside International Speedway Postponed for Saturday, April 30

HARRISBURG, Ark. (04/29/22) – 2009 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil champion, Billy Moyer Jr. picked up his 18th-career series victory on Friday night with a $3,000 triumph at Old No. 1 Speedway.

Logan Martin led the first 28 circuits of the event. However, entering turn three on the 29th circuit NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole sitter Moyer Jr., made a slider for the lead as the two frontrunners made contact, which ultimately sent Martin spinning as the Missouri racer also collected fifth-running, Terry Phillips and seventh-running, Mason Oberkramer.

Moyer Jr. led the final two circuits to score his first win of the season, which came over Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, and Brandon Carpenter.

Martin, who entered the event as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man as the tour’s point leader was credited with a 17th-place finish.

Meanwhile, the event scheduled for Saturday, April 30 at Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) has been postponed. Current forecast models have strong-to-severe storms arriving in the early evening. As a result ,track and series officials have decided to make the decision to postpone the event in advance to prevent putting teams and fans in a bad position. Possible reschedule dates are being evaluated.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now looks ahead to next weekend for the 2022 edition of the Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.). On Friday, May 6 a $5,000-to-win program will be held, and on Saturday, May 7 a $12,000-to-win complete show is on tap.

The CCSDS tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

Racing action each night is accompanied by the POWRi Super Stocks presented by Allgood Racing along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, and Cruisers.

Racing begins at 8 p.m. each night.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 29, 2022

Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.)

Feature Results

1)Billy Moyer Jr. 2)Morgan Bagley 3)B.J. Robinson 4)Brian Rickman 5)Brandon Carpenter 6)Dean Carpenter 7)Kyle Beard 8)Jon Mitchell 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Jon Kirby 11)Mason Oberkramer 12)Scott Crigler 13)Blake McClain 14)Henry Gustavus Jr. 15)David Payne 16)Shannon Parker 17)Logan Martin 18)Terry Phillips 19)Dewaine Hottinger 20)Jamie Burford 21)Josh Putnam 22)Tyler Stevens

DNS: Geoff Aitken, Scott Tracer, Jarret Stuckey, Preston Farmer, Nathan Brown, Shane Stephens, Chad Mallett

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Billy Moyer Jr. (13.679 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (13.774 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Jon Mitchell (17th-8th)

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Josh Putnam

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer Jr.

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer Jr.

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-28), Billy Moyer Jr. (29-30)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

