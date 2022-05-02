2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Practice Shifted To Sunday

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (May 2, 2022) A change in daily events that have been widely requested will happen for the 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Practice will now take place on Sunday rather than Monday morning.

“Moving Practice was something we had been looking at but had to make sure logistically that it was going to work,” explained Chili Bowl Director of Operations Matt Ward.

“With the size of the event, and everything that goes on, a small change can have a major impact, and in this case, parking was the real concern, but we’ve been able to get everyone in on Saturday, so after that, it was just making sure the track crew was good with the change.”

With the change, this will also put Practice back to two sessions, running from bottom to top on the practice order, then top to bottom.

The bulk of the teams will begin filling the SageNet Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Pit Passes will also be sold Saturday starting at Noon. As the Chili Bowl crew has done the past few years, the very front of the Pits will be filled on Friday night. Teams needed then will be notified in advance.

The SageNet Center will open Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 7:00 A.M., with Practice getting underway at 9:00 A.M. (CT). The shift to Sunday practice will also shift Monday’s start times in line with the rest of the weekday qualifying nights, with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. and Racing at 5:00 P.M. (CT).

The tentative breakdown of times per day is as follows:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……….……..….9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………9:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday, January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…… 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.