Adjusted ILLIANA Showdown Approaches at Macon Speedway for POWRi Leagues

Belleville, IL. (5/2/22) Returning by popular demand on a limited scope, the Second Annual ILLIANA Showdown revisits the Land of Lincoln on May 7th at Macon Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League as well as the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool.

Saturday, May 7th will witness the tight battle of reigning Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League champion Bryant Weideman holding a slight points advantage over Cannon McIntosh as competitors travel to the quick lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway for the first of several visits in 2022. Also on the racing agenda will be the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, Pro Late Model, Modified, and Hornets for the evening.

May 7 | ILLIANA Showdown | Macon Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Pricing: General Admission: $35.00, Youth (Under 11): $5.00 | Pit Pass: $35.00, Youth (Under 11): $20.00.

POWRi National Midget League payout for May 7th will be 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool payout on May 7th will be 1. $700, 2. $400, 3. $250, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $120, 7. $115, 8. $110, 9. $105, 10. $100, 11. $95, 12. $90, 13. $85, 14. $80, 15. $75, 16. $70, 17. $65, 18. $60, 19. $55, 20-22: $50.

Track details for Macon Speedway including location and track details can be found online at www.maconracing.com.

