Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway Up Next for CCSDS

Over $17,000 Possible-To-Win this Weekend at Arkansas Oval

CONWAY, Ark. (05/02/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil rolls into Batesville Motor Speedway this Friday and Saturday – May 6-7 – for the 2022 edition of the Bad Boy 98 at the 3/8-mile oval.

With a $5,000 winner’s check on the line on Friday night in the Joe Garrison Memorial and a $12,000 top prize up for grabs on Saturday night in the Bad Boy 98 finale, a weekend sweep for one driver could result in more than $17,000 in winnings.

“This is a huge weekend each year for our series with some really good money on the line. It’s also a special weekend, because we salute the late Joe Garrison (founder of GRT Race Cars) on Friday night,” said CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan. “We greatly appreciate Bad Boy Mowers great support of this event each year. As a series we look forward to this weekend each year, and we can’t wait to see who wins the big money.”

Through five events in 2022, the series has seen five different winners with Brian Rickman, Tyler Stevens, Kyle Beard, Garrett Alberson, and most recently Billy Moyer Jr.

Two-time defending CCSDS Champion, Logan Martin continues to be the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the latest series standings. He’s followed by Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, Morgan Bagley, Hunter Rasdon, Mason Oberkramer, Kyle Beard, Tyler Stevens, Brandon Carpenter, and Jon Kirby.

Tyler Stevens continues to pace the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle with Brandon Carpenter with Shannon Parker in tow.

The Bad Boy Mowers 98 weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, May 5 from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Then, on Friday, May 6 action kicks into gear with the $5,000-to-win / $400-to-start, Joe Garrison Memorial, which will be 30 laps. On Saturday, May 8 the Bad Boy 98 finale takes center stage, which is highlighted by a $12,000-to-win / $600-to-start, 68-lap finale.

Joe Garrison Memorial Payout (30 Laps) – Friday, May 6

1)$5,000 2)$2,500 3)$1,250 4)$900 5)$800 6)$750 7)$700 8)$650 9)$600 10)$575 11)$550 12)$525 13)$500 14)$475 15)$450 16)$425 17-22)$400

Bad Boy 98 Payout (68 Laps) – Saturday, May 7

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,000 4)$2,700 5)$2,500 6)$2,300 7)$2,200 8)$2,000 9)$1,750 10)$1,500 11)$1,250 12)$1,000 13)$800 14)$750 15)$700 16)$675 17)$650 18)$625 19-22)$600

The CCSDS tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

Racing action on both Friday and Saturday night is accompanied by the POWRi Super Stocks presented by Allgood Racing along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, and Cruisers.

Friday grandstand admission is $20 (ages 16-and-up), kids (ages 12-15) are $5, and children (ages 11-and-under) free. Saturday grandstand admission (ages 16-and-up) is $25, kids (ages 12-15) are $5, and children (ages 11-and-under) are free.

Each night the pits open at 4:00 p.m. CST and grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. Racing begins at 8 p.m. each night.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley's Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

