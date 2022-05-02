Lucas Oil Brings Horsepower to the Bluegrass This Weekend

Batavia, OH (May 2, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will spend the weekend in the Bluegrass state with a visit to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday, May 6th and Florence Speedway in Union, KY on Saturday, May 7th.

The 18th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial takes place at “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring” on Friday with a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, will also have Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Super Stocks in competition on Friday night.

The pit gate will close at 2:00 PM ET and reopen at 2:30 PM ET, with the general admission gate opening at 4:00 PM ET. On track action will get underway at 7:00 PM ET.

On Saturday, May 7th, race teams will vie for a $15,000 top prize in the 36th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway. The pit gate will close at 2:30 PM ET and reopen at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30 PM ET. Hot laps begin at 6:30 PM ET with time trials to follow. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Modifieds will compete for $1,500-to-win and the Sport Mods will battle it out for $800-to-win.

With five back-to-back winners in the event’s history, a local fan favorite, Josh Rice hopes to up that number to six. Tickets are available online at https://florence.getmytix.net/tickets or by calling the track office at (859) 493-0034.

Brandon Sheppard currently leads the points over Devin Moran, as the two have swapped the point lead several times already this season. Tyler Erb is currently third in points followed by the reigning series champion, Tim McCreadie.

Track Information:

Ponderosa Speedway

Phone Number: (859) 854-6808

Location: 365 Phillips Lane, Junction City, KY 40440

Directions: US 127 to Junction City, turn on 300/W Shelby St (stop light), then .7 mile turn left on SR-37/White Oak Road, then 1.2 miles turn left on Phillips Lane, track is 0.4 mile on Left.

Website: www.ponderosaspeedway.net

Florence Speedway:

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Ponderosa Speedway Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Florence Speedway Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.