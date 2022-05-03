Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Shuffles May Schedule; Boyd’s Date Pushed Back to May 28

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) As the calendar flips to May and the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series heads into its Championship stretch, series promoter Ray Cook officially announced a few schedule changes today for the remainder of the miniseries. The $5,053 to win scheduled event this Friday, May 6 at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia has been pushed back to Saturday, May 28 – taking the place of a previously scheduled contest at Dixie (GA) Speedway. The final series race at Rome (GA) Speedway on Sunday, May 29 has also been removed from the schedule and series officials are seeking a new track to host the Memorial Day weekend grand finale.

“We always hate to make changes once the original schedule is released, but sometimes it’s unavoidable,” quoted Cook today via telephone. “Despite what they had announced earlier in the year, we had a glimmer of hope that Dixie and Rome would be able to open to host our Memorial Day weekend events, but that is not going to be the case. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Swims family during this difficult time and we look forward to holding series races at Dixie and Rome in the future.”

“Boyd’s Speedway has now opted to move their date back to May 28 and we are still looking for a track to take the place of Rome for our season finale,” Cook went on to say. “Once that is finalized, we will make another announcement regarding the Sunday, May 29 date, but we are still planning on ending the miniseries with a huge holiday weekend tripleheader that will now start at Lavonia on Friday and Boyd’s on Saturday!”

With the Boyd’s Speedway postponement, the next race on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series slate will be this Saturday, May 7 at the storied East Alabama Motor Speedway. The annual running of the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial’ will be held this Saturday evening at the Phenix City, Alabama facility and a $10,053 top prize will be up for grabs. While Saturday’s stop at EAMS will mark the first-ever visit by the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, the Southern Nationals sister series has made four stops at the high-banked oval with Jonathan Davenport (’10), Casey Roberts (’11), Chris Madden (’12), and Jonathan Davenport (’13) taking the checkers.

At East Alabama Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 7, the pit gates will open at noon and the grandstand gates will start to allow patrons into the venue at 4:00pm. Racing action will start at 7:00pm and the track is on Eastern Standard Time. General grandstand admission into EAMS is $20.00 for adults and $40.00 for box seating (indoor-climate controlled). Top row/stadium seating for adults is $25.00, while kids top row/stadium seating is $12.00. Adults can purchase a pit pass for $35.00 and a kids pit pass is only $15.00.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models racing for a $10,053 paycheck, Saturday’s annual ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial’ will also feature the 602 Late Model, Hobby, Hot Shot, Road Warrior, and 602 Charger divisions. East Alabama Motor Speedway is located at 4238 US Highway 80 West in Phenix City, AL 36870. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 334-297-2594 or log onto their official website at www.eamsdirt.com.

The eighth round of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour this weekend at EAMS will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap main event. The Super Late Model tire rule will be Hoosier 1350 or 1600 on all four corners; American Racer 48 or 56 on all four corners. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among many others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for May 7 at East Alabama Motor Speedway (53 Laps):

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1296 Payton Freeman – 1274 Cla Knight – 1272 Jensen Ford – 868 Brandon Overton – 570 Josh Putnam – 570 Christian Hanger – 558 Joe Denby – 548 Jamie Oliver – 528 Heath Hindman – 528 Chris Madden – 522 Brandon Williams – 496 Garrett Smith – 392 Michael Page – 388 Mark Whitener – 388

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | SHANE CLANTON

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | CHRIS MADDEN

Thursday, April 21 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | GARRETT SMITH

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | JADON FRAME

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | To Be Announced

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

